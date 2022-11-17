Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital
Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 10-16, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 10-16, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
muddyrivernews.com
No Safety Net: How chef from St. Louis overcame homelessness, meth to cook at Horizon Food Pantry
QUINCY — How does a graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College in St. Peters, Mo., end up in Quincy cooking Thanksgiving dinner at the Horizon Food Pantry?. Not all of us have safety nets to catch us when tragedy strikes. After surviving domestic violence and divorcing her...
tspr.org
Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death
A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
KBUR
Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade
Burlington, IA- The annual Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade will return to Burlington on Saturday, November 26th at 5 PM. Dozens of floats and entries will participate in this year’s parade, with this year’s theme being, “Merry & Bright.” The parade will begin at Eighth and Jefferson and proceed east toward the riverfront.
KBUR
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 18, 2022
August J Cannady, 28, Holts Summit, MO, Original Warrant for Aggravated Battery. Lodged 168. Nicholas L Salyer, 52, 711 N 5th, Original Warrant for Home Invasion and Aggravated Domestic Battery at 536 Washington St. Lodged 122/161. Alexandria J Shores, 24, LaBelle, Speeding at 20th St and Maine St. PTC 147.
theproxyreport.com
Alternative Thanksgiving gathering in Macomb
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Thanksgiving break is happening at Western Illinois University, and dorms close at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Students staying on campus will have to find their own meals because the dining halls will be closed during the break. Local business owner William “Bill” Waller...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Jenna Hull, United Way of Adams County
Jenna Hull talks about the changes going on at the United Way and how the organization is helping to facilitate several community projects, including housing and poverty, as well as its staples like the annual campaign and The Good News of Christmas. Harvey’s Furniture sponsors Muddy River News This Week....
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
Pen City Current
One hospitalized following Wednesday fire
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
KBUR
Burlington power outage caused by equipment failure
Burlington, IA- Over 200 Burlington residents lost power on Friday, November 18th due to an equipment failure. The Burlington Beacon reports that about 280 residents in downtown Burlington lost power on Friday from 1:50 PM until 3:15 PM. A spokesperson for Alliant Energy said that an equipment malfunction was to...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
khqa.com
2 charged after car break in, purse swiped with 'valuable jewelry'
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Warsaw men are accused of burglarizing a vehicle and stealing a purse with valuable items inside including jewelry. Tucker J. Glisan, 25, and Zebulon C. Greer, 26, were arrested early Wednesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate...
Amtrak cancels morning route between Chicago, Galesburg, Quincy until Jan. 17 amid staffing shortage
GALESBURG, Ill. — Amtrack announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that morning train service between Chicago and Quincy will be temporarily halted until Jan. 17 because of a worker shortage. Evening train service along the route will continue as normal, the company said in a press release. The route includes...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Hospital organ and tissue donation efforts earn national recognition
QUINCY — For the second year in a row, Blessing Hospital and its Life Team have been awarded Platinum recognition from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration and Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network for “saving and healing lives by encouraging their employees and communities to register as organ, eye and tissue donors” through the National Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.
977wmoi.com
Bardolph Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder
A McDonough County Jury found Brandon A. Whiteman, 21, guilty of Second Degree Murder on Thursday night following a four day jury trial in Macomb. The McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Whiteman following the murder of Dalton R. Rose of Keokuk, IA, 21, after Whiteman stabbed Rose in the neck with a knife while on the north side of the Courthouse Square in Macomb in the early morning hours of July 24, 2022.
muddyrivernews.com
Wreaths Across America event at Quincy National Cemetery set for Dec. 17
QUINCY — Ursa Willing Workers 4-H Club, the sponsoring group for the 2022 Wreaths Across America ceremony, have announced the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Quincy National Cemetery, 3701 Maine. The wreath escort will begin at 9 a.m. from Washington Park. The theme for this year’s campaign is #FindAWayToServe.
