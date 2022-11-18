Bethany Christian School (BCS) welcomed over 200 guests on campus for Grandparents and Special Friends Day on Friday. Everyone enjoyed singing, doing crafts, praying and eating with them! From providing occasional babysitting to raising them as their own, more and more grandparents are actively involved in the day-to-day life of their grandchildren. BCS shows its appreciation toward very meaningful people in their students’ lives other than their parents, the Grandparents and it brought smiles all around. The event was a huge hit!

