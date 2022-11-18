Read full article on original website
Flint police recover military-grade explosives from home
FLINT, MI – A Flint man contacted police over the weekend after noticing that a door to a vehicle he purchased was being used to conceal military-grade explosives, according to Flint police. The Flint Police Department Bomb Squad was activated Saturday, Nov. 19, after being contacted by a resident...
wsgw.com
Bay City Man Injured in Officer Involved Shooting
A state police trooper is on administrative leave following a shooting on November 6 in Bay City. Police were called to the Bayfield Assisted Living and Memory Care in Monitor Township for a report of an assault. The suspect, 21-year-old Jonah Joseph, fled the scene in a silver Mercedes when police arrived, leading them on a chase through the county at speeds reaching 100 miles an hour. Police called off the pursuit for the public’s safety but later found the vehicle abandoned.
Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges
BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
wsgw.com
Two Men Injured in Saginaw Shooting, Second Shooting Also Under Investigation
Two men were shot on Friday afternoon in Saginaw in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street. Saginaw Police were called to the scene where they found a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male both with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to police the 22-year old sustained non-life threateneing injuries, while the 22-year-old was taken to surgery and his condition is unknown at this time. Police say the two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot at by unknown suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Phil Graves at (989) 759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.
WNEM
Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
wsgw.com
Crime Stoppers Asks for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Shooting
A $1,000 reward is being offered for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last Monday in Flint. According to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County, the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. at a party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and West Pierson Road.
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
WNEM
4 sentenced for trespassing, resisting police during protest at abortion clinic
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Four out of state residents who were found guilty by a jury of trespassing and resisting police during a protest at a Flint Township abortion clinic in 2019 have been sentenced. Matthew Connolly, 40, William Goodman, 53, Lauren Handy, 28, and Patrice Woodworth-Crandall, 58, were convicted...
Ithaca man dies after crashing into tree off South US-127
A 22-year-old Ithaca man is dead following a single-car crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Saginaw man who faced 9 felonies after October shooting has case dismissed
SAGINAW, MI — Last month, Steven R. Adams was charged nine felonies stemming from a shooting. Now, a Saginaw man is in the clear after a judge dismissed the charges against him. The preliminary examination for Adams, 60, was to take place Wednesday, Nov. 16. However, when essential witnesses...
Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case
FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
WNEM
Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
21-year-old Saginaw man with mental illness missing for two weeks
SAGINAW, MI— 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby from Saginaw has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 5, and his family is asking for help. Cosby, who has also been known to go by the name of Rico Santana, was last seen by family after returning home from a self-admitted hospital stay for mental health challenges on Nov 3, his mother Kinyata Cosby said.
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
WNEM
Family pleads for answers in Vietnam veteran’s homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Vietnam veteran was murdered and his widow asked the public in a press conference for help to find the person responsible. “He didn’t deserve to die this way. He was never violent. He never even owned a gun. He never committed a violent act against any other person,” his widow said.
Crash closes portion of eastbound I-69, traffic being rerouted
GENESSEE COUNTY, MI – A traffic crash has closed a part of I-69 Sunday morning, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed to all traffic between Saginaw Street and Dort Highway, according to Genesee County 911. Additional details about the crash...
wsgw.com
15-Year-Old Arrested after Fatal Shooting on Sunday
State Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw that left one person dead on Sunday. According to the Saginaw Major Case Unit, police were called to the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. where they say a 20-year-old man had been shot outside a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested following a search warrant at his residence in Saginaw.
wsgw.com
Teen Shot to Death in Flint
A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police. State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police say no suspects are currently in custody.
