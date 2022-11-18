ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

wsgw.com

Bay City Man Injured in Officer Involved Shooting

A state police trooper is on administrative leave following a shooting on November 6 in Bay City. Police were called to the Bayfield Assisted Living and Memory Care in Monitor Township for a report of an assault. The suspect, 21-year-old Jonah Joseph, fled the scene in a silver Mercedes when police arrived, leading them on a chase through the county at speeds reaching 100 miles an hour. Police called off the pursuit for the public’s safety but later found the vehicle abandoned.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges

BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Two Men Injured in Saginaw Shooting, Second Shooting Also Under Investigation

Two men were shot on Friday afternoon in Saginaw in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street. Saginaw Police were called to the scene where they found a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male both with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to police the 22-year old sustained non-life threateneing injuries, while the 22-year-old was taken to surgery and his condition is unknown at this time. Police say the two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot at by unknown suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Phil Graves at (989) 759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
ITHACA, MI
wsgw.com

Crime Stoppers Asks for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Shooting

A $1,000 reward is being offered for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last Monday in Flint. According to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County, the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. at a party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and West Pierson Road.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

4 sentenced for trespassing, resisting police during protest at abortion clinic

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Four out of state residents who were found guilty by a jury of trespassing and resisting police during a protest at a Flint Township abortion clinic in 2019 have been sentenced. Matthew Connolly, 40, William Goodman, 53, Lauren Handy, 28, and Patrice Woodworth-Crandall, 58, were convicted...
MLive

Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case

FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

21-year-old Saginaw man with mental illness missing for two weeks

SAGINAW, MI— 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby from Saginaw has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 5, and his family is asking for help. Cosby, who has also been known to go by the name of Rico Santana, was last seen by family after returning home from a self-admitted hospital stay for mental health challenges on Nov 3, his mother Kinyata Cosby said.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Family pleads for answers in Vietnam veteran’s homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Vietnam veteran was murdered and his widow asked the public in a press conference for help to find the person responsible. “He didn’t deserve to die this way. He was never violent. He never even owned a gun. He never committed a violent act against any other person,” his widow said.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Crash closes portion of eastbound I-69, traffic being rerouted

GENESSEE COUNTY, MI – A traffic crash has closed a part of I-69 Sunday morning, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed to all traffic between Saginaw Street and Dort Highway, according to Genesee County 911. Additional details about the crash...
wsgw.com

15-Year-Old Arrested after Fatal Shooting on Sunday

State Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw that left one person dead on Sunday. According to the Saginaw Major Case Unit, police were called to the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. where they say a 20-year-old man had been shot outside a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested following a search warrant at his residence in Saginaw.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Teen Shot to Death in Flint

A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police. State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police say no suspects are currently in custody.
FLINT, MI

