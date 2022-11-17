Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
WJFW-TV
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising
The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
WISN
Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years
MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure. The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
Aurora Health Care facilities return to limited visitors as flu cases spike
Aurora Health Care announced its visiting guidelines have been updated to a limited-visitor policy across all facilities, effective Monday.
wpr.org
Unhoused and underserved: Milwaukee sees increase in homeless resident deaths
Milwaukee is seeing a spike in deaths among people who lack a regular place to live but don’t meet the standard definition of homelessness. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded 52 deaths of people experiencing homelessness in 2021, more than double the 21 deaths recorded in 2018, according to data provided to Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
Pilot Project opens after buying former Milwaukee Brewing Company space
Pilot Project has opened its doors to the public just two months after buying the former Milwaukee Brewing Company's Brewery District facility.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions
Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
nbc15.com
US 18 EB/WB in Jefferson Co. open after crash and utility emergency
JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - US 18 EB/WB near Cambridge is open again after a crash and utility emergency, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash was cleared at 3:36 a.m. on Saturday. The incident happened at Hope Lake Rd. in Jefferson County. WiDOT first sent an...
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: It's the Republicans making headlines edition
Why has a Republican lawmaker from the Milwaukee area been banned from her party's closed-door talks? And why is the leader of the state GOP stepping down? Luckily, WisPolitics Editor JR Ross is on this week's Capitol Notes with answers.
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
wapl.com
Dodge County waste company fined $160,000
MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced to prison for conspiracy to defraud Medicare & Medicaid
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man convicted of conspiracy to defraud Medicare and Medicaid will spend the next several years behind bars and pay restitution. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, on November 18, David Guerrero Jr. was sentenced to 32 months in prison and will have to pay over $1 million to Medicare and Medicaid.
