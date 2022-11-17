ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeeindependent.com

Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising

The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years

MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure. The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Unhoused and underserved: Milwaukee sees increase in homeless resident deaths

Milwaukee is seeing a spike in deaths among people who lack a regular place to live but don’t meet the standard definition of homelessness. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded 52 deaths of people experiencing homelessness in 2021, more than double the 21 deaths recorded in 2018, according to data provided to Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions

Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Dodge County waste company fined $160,000

MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced to prison for conspiracy to defraud Medicare & Medicaid

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man convicted of conspiracy to defraud Medicare and Medicaid will spend the next several years behind bars and pay restitution. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, on November 18, David Guerrero Jr. was sentenced to 32 months in prison and will have to pay over $1 million to Medicare and Medicaid.
MILWAUKEE, WI

