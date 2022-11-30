My Foreo Microcurrent Skin Firming Device Is 30% Off For Cyber Monday

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. The author received complimentary items to test for the purposes of this story. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Even as a self-proclaimed skin care obsessive, I know that all the potent retinol serums and luxury creams in the world can’t truly stop the natural aging of the skin, particularly when it comes to sagging. Ingredient-driven topicals can be useful when it comes to addressing the signs of premature skin aging, but I’m on the quest to find skin care that’s deeper than the skin’s surface — without having to go under the knife to get it.

Microcurrent devices had been on my curiosity radar for a couple of years. The idea behind these tools is that they use low-level electrical impulses to stimulate facial muscles in order to achieve a number benefits for the skin, particularly firming and toning effects. Now that these devices have left the exclusive realm of medi-spas and landed on the shelves of mainstream retailers, I managed to get my hands on one in particular: the Bear, which is made by Foreo, a Swedish beauty brand bent on bringing this clinically effective technology right into your home. (The Bear’s also available at a steep Cyber Monday discount of 30% off from now until December 4. )

Foreo’s Bear is classified as a medical device by the FDA , and, similar to its competitors, uses a range of 10 different electrical impulse intensities that trigger muscle movement and help exercise the underlying areas of the face that are partially responsible for keeping skin perky and facial contours more prominent. Although there aren’t studies that support the company’s claim that the Bear can help improve elasticity and collagen production over time, there are studies that show microcurrents can reduce the appearance of fine lines.

The Bear combines its microcurrents with sonic massage, a transdermal technology found across all Foreo products that may help reduce the appearance of fine lines .

If you’re wondering if I feel this device actually achieved all of this in the two months that I have been using it, the short answer is yes.

Immediately after my first two and half minute all-over face session, I saw my cheeks look more plump and pronounced and the contour line that ran beneath my cheeks down to my jawline was more defined. Whether this is permanent or more temporary change remains to be seen, but the company claims that with consistent use, muscles become trained to maintain this appearance.

When it comes to long-term results, I have noticed a softening of some of my more stubborn fine lines, like the elevens in between my eyebrows and the marionette lines around my mouth.

Other reviewers say they have seen similar results with one person claiming that “after three weeks of use, I’m seeing an improvement in my neck and forehead — specifically the elevens. My jaw also appears more sculpted. The short treatment times make it easy to incorporate into my morning routine. The Bear has surpassed my expectations.”

To use the Bear, I just sync it up with the Foreo app on my phone (a completely painless process, I assure you), pick my desired intensity and chose from a library of short guided facial workouts that target a variety of muscles, like the forehead or along the jawline. This is probably one of my favorite aspects of The Bear, because it ensures that you’re exercising each part of your face evenly and not exceeding the recommended time limit.

I then apply a generous amount of the hydrating conductive serum to my face, an essential step due to the fact that the gel helps transfer the microcurrents into the skin while preventing any uncomfortable static feeling from using the device. Finally, following the instructional video, I glide the hypoallergenic spheres along my skin in an upward motion, a process that takes some getting used to because you can feel and see your muscles twitch uncontrollably as the electrical impulses reach below the skin.

If the idea of electricity being applied to your skin is a frightening one, know that Foreo boasts an anti-shock system which uses smart sensors to scan and measure your skin’s resistance to electricity and maintain it for the optimal level of your skin. I will also add that making sure to keep both of the spheres on your skin at the same time will help to prevent you from feeling any “thwack” of electricity on your skin.

Overall, if you have the money to spare, and you’re concerned with facial volume loss, elasticity and fine lines, I think it’s worth it to scroll back up and splurge, especially since starting today through Dec. 2, you can snag the Bear for 30% it’s regular price.

