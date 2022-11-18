Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
NASDAQ
Want Passive Income in 2023? Buy These Dividend Kings
Today's market is tough. And your portfolio may be suffering. But if you invest in dividend stocks, the picture may begin to look brighter. These companies pay you annually -- just for owning their shares. So, in good times and in bad, you can rely on this passive income to lift the value of your holdings.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
If you want to invest like the pros, I've got some good news for you: Every three months, institutional investors need to disclose their trading activity. This includes Warren Buffett and the holding company he's managed since the 1960s, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). In its latest disclosure, we learned...
Dell Technologies Stock Slides On Muted Demand Outlook After Solid Q3 Earnings
Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Tuesday after the PC and laptop maker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but noted that weakening demand and strong U.S dollar would linger as headwinds into the final three months of the year and beyond. Dell earned an adjusted $2.30...
NASDAQ
Bullish Options Trades Drove The QQQ ETF
The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) rallied sharply following the better-than-expected October CPI report. The move higher in the QQQ was aided by the November monthly options expiration, which saw gamma levels rise as traders placed bullish bets on a rally. On November 9, the QQQ had closed at $263.32 and...
NASDAQ
Miners, banks drive Australian shares higher
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday as miners and banks rallied, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting this week to gauge the U.S. central bank' rate-hike path. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7,183.2 points, with most indexes trading higher. The...
NASDAQ
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today
Shares of foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling today, down as much as 3.3%, before recovering to a 2.1% decline as of 1:52 p.m. ET. Taiwan Semi surged last week on the news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a sizable stake in the semiconductor foundry giant. So it's not that surprising to see some investors locking in short-term gains on Monday.
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday
Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The stock closed on Friday at $6, then opened on Monday at $5.89. It fell to a low of $5.33 before closing on Monday at $5.38. The stock is down more than 8% so far this year, and has a 52-week high of $24.55 and a 52-week low of $4.34.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Made Investors Happy After Hours Monday
The stock market moved lower on Monday as investors came into the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week with new concerns about the outlook for the holiday season and how poor macroeconomic conditions could hurt consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the biggest decline, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) held up relatively better.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting
The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.
NASDAQ
Here's Why National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Tesla has lost almost $700 billion in market value - the equivalent of 3 Disneys, 4 Nikes, or 6 Starbucks
Elon Musk's company has lost almost a Berkshire Hathaway's worth of market value, or more than the combined worth of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.
NASDAQ
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Saratoga Investment (SAR) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Saratoga Investment...
Comments / 0