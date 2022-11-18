Read full article on original website
Related
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Woman urged to leave husband after he cancelled job interview to 'save her from rejection'
A woman has been urged to leave her husband after he cancelled her job interview, claiming it would 'save her from rejection'. Taking to Reddit earlier this year, the user that goes by of Mall4907677, revealed how she had to leave her job in 2019 due to 'physical disabilities'. After...
A Flight Attendant Shares What Happens When You Buy Extra Plane Seats & TikTok Is So Angry
If you've ever had the idea to outsmart airlines by purchasing multiple seats so you can have extra room on a flight, you may want to rethink your decision. An ex-flight attendant took to TikTok to share with her followers why that may not be as smart of an idea as you think, and her video already has over 1.5 million views.
Doja Cat begs Elon Musk to help her after she 'made a mistake' by changing her Twitter name to 'christmas'
Twitter users who were previously verified under Twitter's existing program can't change their names on the app right now.
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
A Couple Tried To Trick A Passenger With A Seat Swap On A Flight & It Backfired So Fast
An airline passenger's story about getting tricked into a seat swap with a couple will reignite your trust in karma, because everyone ends up getting exactly what they deserve. A guy on Reddit recently shared a story about the time he agreed to switch seats so a couple could sit...
An ex-Twitter manager says she received a 10-year anniversary gift from the company days after she lost her job amid 'brutal' layoffs
Twitter laid off approximately 50% of its workforce on Friday, following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
Woman divides opinion after sharing photo of man invading her leg space during flight
Personal space and planes aren’t particularly compatible, but this photo really takes the biscuit. Posting a photo on Reddit of a recent flight she took, social media user Emily Kauai explained she was left with barely any leg space on the four-hour plane journey. The snap revealed the passenger...
I'm still at Twitter and have a front-row seat watching everything fall apart. At this point, I'm just trying to collect a paycheck.
A Twitter employee who didn't get laid off describes the "chaotic" events since Elon Musk's takeover: "The culture I loved has been set ablaze."
I'm Actually Shaking With Rage At The Audacity Of These 16 Rude, Fake, Entitled Friends
I promise you, this is NOT what true friendship looks like.
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
The Dogington Post
New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...
Twitter employees who technically resigned on Thursday say they can still use internal systems, amid speculation the staff responsible for cutting access are also quitting
Twitter employees who didn't sign up for Elon Musk's "hardcore" future have speculated that staff who cut off access to systems have also resigned.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
Pathologist on the Worst and Most Painful Ways to Die
Forensic pathologist Charmaine van Wyk told Newsweek medieval forms of torture would rank highly in terms of most horrific deaths.
Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video
A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
iheart.com
Weird! Sheep Walk In A Circle For “12 Days Without Stopping”
A video camera caught a flock of sheep in China walking around in a circle, which doesn’t sound weird until you find out that the sheep walked in a circle continuously for 12 days straight. The owner of the sheep says it started with just a few sheep, but eventually, every one of the animals in that pen joined in.
Comments / 0