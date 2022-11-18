Read full article on original website
Mom explains how people talk differently to her child when they think it's a boy vs. a girl
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 2, 2021. It has since been updated. A few months into motherhood, former Miss Universe Canada Siera Bearchell made an astute observation about how people interact with her baby. She realized that strangers talk to her daughter, Lily, totally differently depending on whether they think she's a boy or a girl. Taking to TikTok recently, Bearchell explained that there are clear differences in what folks say to the toddler depending on what the young girl is wearing at that time. In the video, which has been viewed over 9.2 million times, the Miss Universe 2016 contestant shared that when people assume Lily is a boy, they mostly comment on her strength and capabilities and that as soon as she's dressed in anything pink or a dress, they compliment her looks.
Can you guess how many girls are in this photo? Very few people guess the correct answer
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 23, 2020. It has since been updated. Every once in a while comes along an optical illusion that makes you do a double-take. Much like the blue-gold dress confusion, the latest illusion doing the rounds of the internet has left people scratching their heads. The image was first shared on Instagram and appeared to be a long line of girls sitting alongside each other with their heads turned in different directions. The photo was taken by Swiss photographer Tiziana Vergari and uploaded in 2016 but four years later, people still can't make up their minds on how many girls feature in the photo, reported Express. It is evident that there's a mirror at play in the image which makes it even more difficult to determine the number of people in the photo.
27 Seriously Funny Tweets About Dogs That Give Me Life And Have Me Dead At The Same Time
"Until you have a dog, you have no idea what could be eaten."
Employee told to clock out only with manager's permission, she makes boss regret it immediately
After she was told to seek permission for clocking out, she checked with her co-workers and found out that there was no such rule.
Benedict Cumberbatch defends a female fan after she was pushed by other fans in the crowd
“Don’t apologize to me, apologize to the lady,” Cumberbatch said to a fan who apologized to the actor for not backing up.
6 Native American girls explain the REAL history behind Thanksgiving
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Most people first hear the story of Thanksgiving as children. Or rather, they hear a certain version of the events that inspired the holiday. As they grow up, Thanksgiving Day becomes synonymous with good food, expressing gratitude, spending time with family, and the beginning of the fall-winter holiday season. However, for some, the generally popular holiday is a reminder of pain, injustice, and loss. And since most of America seemed more than happy to leave the dark and gruesome parts out of history books, a few years ago, six Native American girls took it upon themselves to set the record straight on the untold story of the national holiday.
Keanu Reeves went out of his way to make the day of an 80-year-old grandmother who had a crush on him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 1, 2022. It has since been updated. Keanu Reeves is, without doubt, one of the nicest men in Hollywood. There's an endless list of stories about him taking time out to be courteous and nice to people, from looking after his colleagues on film sets to funding children's medical care and spending time with fans. One person recently shared a story that sums up Keanu Reeves, revealing how the "Matrix" star called up their grandmother—who had a longstanding crush on the charming actor—and spoke to her for several minutes, cheering her up. "My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young," they wrote on Reddit. "Saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to the Matrix."
Brave man jumps into freezing water to save woman attempting to end her life: 'I'm here. I love you'
"I told her, ‘I don’t know who you are, but I’m here, and I love you, and I’m going to help you,’" Dane said.
Michelle Obama fulfills 99-yr-old woman's dream to meet her a week before turning 100: 'Greatest b'day'
The South Philadelphia almost-centenarian revealed that her one wish was to meet the former First Lady.
Woman recreates celebrity fashion moments to show that great style can come in any size
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 18, 2021. It has since been updated. Body-positive blogger Katie Sturino is on a mission to disprove the once cardinal rulebook of fashion no-nos. The New Yorker firmly believes that any individual—irrespective of their size—can pull off any style they want to and has been demonstrating it on her wildly popular Instagram account through the #SuperSizeTheLook series. Recreating extremely stylish fashion moments of notable celebrities in her own way, Sturino shows how confidence is the only accessory one needs to carry any look. "When I was married, I was very concerned about my body. I was obsessed with maintaining a size 12 or staying close to it. Then, about three years ago, I got separated and I gained a bunch of weight," Sturino wrote for Glamor in 2018.
Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.
It's important that parents don't praise children for every nice act and 'only praise uncommon acts of kindness.'
21 Wild Pictures Of Hotels, Motels, And Hostels That Are Somehow Living In The Year 3022
*books a vacation and stays in hotel room the whole time*
Soccer fans pay emotional tribute to late couple with cutout: 'They will be with us in every match'
They used to rarely miss a game and cheered for the team despite their old age.
Tia Mowry says her marriage was a success after divorcing her husband, sparking discussion
The common perception is that a divorce suggests a failed marriage, however, there is a different perspective to look at it. Marriages are based on companionship and love. Ending them doesn't necessarily mean that you have failed. Tia Mowry, the Sister star, recently announced her divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict. Her 14-year marriage has ended, but she doesn't think it was a failure. She recently opened up about her divorce in an interview with TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She explained, "My marriage was a success. I look at it as like a curriculum when you’re in college or high school. You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating. I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children."
Woman stolen from family at birth meets biological sister for the first time: 'Definitely my sister'
'You always wonder if there's more to your story, like an iceberg,' the 43-year-old said.
Daughter with disability enjoys BMX racing thanks to adorable Dad who pushes her stroller all the way
Children with disabilities often miss out on crucial experiences due to a lack of accommodations for them. However, this father was adamant to let his daughter enjoy BMX racing. His daughter Emery was born with a port wine stain birthmark. Her mother, Joy Davis, shared on an Instagram post that it is "caused by malformations of blood vessels on the right side of her face as well as her brain."
