ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 16

AP_000642.eacc70486dac4a4ea54885c8f88b6d4e.2121
3d ago

That Lady Blessed the young man and got blessed in the process. That’s what caring and sharing is all about. Love for each other. Makes my heart feel good. TY for sharing.

Reply
7
Joey Buttafuco
3d ago

The guy worked in a 7-Eleven how could he possibly have been starving. The only reason the girl did this was to make a tick tock video and get attention. Good deeds go unspoken and unseen.

Reply(1)
8
World Without End
2d ago

It is against the law to work 16 hrs without a break. Keep believing that your employer appreciates it. All you are doing is eroding labor laws.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
Upworthy

A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Mary Duncan

“Can’t you afford to split the bill?” Man mortified when called out for not wanting to pay for other’s meals

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ll never forget the time I went out with a bunch of people for my friend Alison’s birthday and the bill came to over twelve hundred dollars. We were all shocked at the total, even though we had all been drinking and had entrees and some appetizers between us. No one was prepared to pay that much money, and it fell on our one well off friend to put it on her credit card and let us pay her back. Everyone gave her what they could at the time, but this was in the era before Venmo and PayPal, so it was cash only. If a person couldn’t pay their share, they promised to pay her back later.
Shams

A Woman was Caught Painting her Nails during a Flight - but her behavior has left people Divided

A woman who decided to give herself a beauty treatment during an hours-long flight ignited a heated debate after a photo of the passenger painting her nails went viral online. Shared to the Reddit forum @mildlyinfuriating last week, the passenger who appears to have taken the photo, who goes by the username @tazdoestheinternet, claimed the woman whipped out the nail polish during a three-hour EasyJet flight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy