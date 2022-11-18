Read full article on original website
AP_000642.eacc70486dac4a4ea54885c8f88b6d4e.2121
3d ago
That Lady Blessed the young man and got blessed in the process. That’s what caring and sharing is all about. Love for each other. Makes my heart feel good. TY for sharing.
Reply
7
Joey Buttafuco
3d ago
The guy worked in a 7-Eleven how could he possibly have been starving. The only reason the girl did this was to make a tick tock video and get attention. Good deeds go unspoken and unseen.
Reply(1)
8
World Without End
2d ago
It is against the law to work 16 hrs without a break. Keep believing that your employer appreciates it. All you are doing is eroding labor laws.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
I'm a cart girl on a Las Vegas golf course. I've made $1,000 in tips in a day, but customers can be weird.
Cassie Holland, 26, has 1.8 million TikTok followers and says her cart-girl job has changed her life — she even bought a Tesla with her earnings.
Upworthy
A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
I’m furious after my daughter was served an ‘almost empty’ baguette for her school dinner – it’s ridiculous
AN OUTRAGED mum has slammed her daughter's school for serving the young girl an "empty" baguette for lunch. Donna Jones claimed that West Monmouth School in Pontypool, South Wales, was not providing value for the money she pays for school meals. Her daughter, 11, sent her a photo of the...
Mother Walks In On Daughter's Roommate Being Intimate In The Living Room, Then Gets An Angry Email From The Roommate's Parents!
Reddit users debate whether the mother was in the wrong for entering the property.
Woman Reads $28,000 Hospital Delivery Charges, $4,000 Was For Skin-To-Skin Newborn Contact
A mother shocked her husband on camera when she read the itemized bill for her hospital delivery. It surprised him to learn they would charge for every single action that happened in the room.
Upworthy
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine
What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Woman Doesn't Use Toilet Paper and Uses This Instead…
You know...we weren't expecting this, but this isn't a bad idea…
Woman divides opinion after sharing photo of man invading her leg space during flight
Personal space and planes aren’t particularly compatible, but this photo really takes the biscuit. Posting a photo on Reddit of a recent flight she took, social media user Emily Kauai explained she was left with barely any leg space on the four-hour plane journey. The snap revealed the passenger...
Mom Reprimanded by School for Sending Extra Food in Son's Lunch to Help a Hungry Student
In recent years, some schools have made rules regarding what kids can and cannot bring to school for lunch. One of the most popular rules has been banning candy and soda in hopes of cultivating healthy eating habits. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, this has caused outrage among parents. And...
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
“Can’t you afford to split the bill?” Man mortified when called out for not wanting to pay for other’s meals
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ll never forget the time I went out with a bunch of people for my friend Alison’s birthday and the bill came to over twelve hundred dollars. We were all shocked at the total, even though we had all been drinking and had entrees and some appetizers between us. No one was prepared to pay that much money, and it fell on our one well off friend to put it on her credit card and let us pay her back. Everyone gave her what they could at the time, but this was in the era before Venmo and PayPal, so it was cash only. If a person couldn’t pay their share, they promised to pay her back later.
A Woman was Caught Painting her Nails during a Flight - but her behavior has left people Divided
A woman who decided to give herself a beauty treatment during an hours-long flight ignited a heated debate after a photo of the passenger painting her nails went viral online. Shared to the Reddit forum @mildlyinfuriating last week, the passenger who appears to have taken the photo, who goes by the username @tazdoestheinternet, claimed the woman whipped out the nail polish during a three-hour EasyJet flight.
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
Do you agree with the woman or do you think she overreacted?
Comments / 16