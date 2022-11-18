Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com
Local Author Brings The World To Your Breakfast Table In “Paddy Pancake”
To Tina Honkus, breakfast isn’t just the most important meal of the day, it’s her muse. The Somerset resident penned “Paddy Pancake,” a children’s book about a pup who travels around the world meeting different dogs and sampling all kinds of flapjacks. From China and Greece to Ireland and France, the hungry canine trades kibble for a griddle.
Barn Built In 1860 Burned To The Ground In Maryland; Livestock Escape Safely, Fire Marshal Says
A barn that has stood in Maryland for more than 150 years was burned to the ground, though all animals inside were able to escape safely, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Allegany County, shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, a crew of 20...
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
voiceofmotown.com
Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight
Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
WDTV
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Farmer incorporates smart technology
A local farmer incorporated smart technology in his dairy barns as a way of bringing the business into the 21st century following a devastating 2019 fire. Matthew Brake rebuilt his barn using “smart” technology after fire destroyed the structure in 2019. In “Full-Time Farmer, Part-Time Pilot,” which debuted...
4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia
Who will West Virginia hire as its next athletic director?
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Finds New Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
WJAC TV
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
Troopers: Claysburg woman jailed on animal cruelty charges, neglected horses
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Horses in a Claysburg woman’s possession that never got proper vet care has led to jail time after police said one suffered a miscarriage due to its living conditions. It was on Monday, Oct. 3 when troopers responded to a residence along Pierce Lane in Kimmel Township and saw two horses […]
voiceofmotown.com
“Wild Things” Going on at WVU, Per One Reporter
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fans and media members alike are expecting a lot of changes for the WVU Football program within the next few weeks. Following the firing of Athletic Director Shane Lyons, it is only a matter of time before Neal Brown also gets the same treatment. Brown...
WDTV
5 hospitalized after Taylor County crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Taylor County, officials said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Rt. 119 near Bailey Road. Four people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Three people were flown by medical helicopter while two others were taken by...
wtaj.com
‘I’ll be wearing this to your funeral:’ Aggressive man in Somerset County arrested, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied. On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.
wtae.com
Greene County man found guilty on thousands of rape charges
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — After a four-day trial, a man has been found guilty on over 13,000 felony counts. The jury unanimously found Matthew Perry, of Greensboro, guilty. The district attorney says the case was initially filed by the prior administration and only one count of rape of a child and the other offenses were charged against the defendant.
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
Suspect in Fayette County shooting arrested in West Mifflin
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a shooting in Fayette County was arrested in West Mifflin on Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release, deputies arrested Ramon Williams in the Mon View Heights housing complex on Tuesday afternoon. Williams had been...
Comments / 1