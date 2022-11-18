LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Food and Drug Administration recently established a regulatory category for over the counter hearing aids. “What it’s done is given retail opportunities to buy an actual hearing aid, while there’s always been hearing amplifiers, personal listening devices, out from a retail capacity, now someone could go online, and do a test online and buy and buy a device through either a local retailer, or through an online option. And so for an organization, it’s only for certain levels, though, and only for certain ages. So it’s not appropriate for children, anyone under the age of 18,” says Marcey Ansley, the executive director at The Hearing and Speech Center.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO