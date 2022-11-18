Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
How one Lexington business is looking to heat a home in need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As temperatures are dipping, one Lexington business is looking to give the gift of heat this holiday season. Fayette Heating & Air has been in business since 1971, and in 2006, they saw a need for giving back to the community. That’s when Gift of Heat was born: an initiative to provide a family in need with a new HVAC system.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
WTVQ
Lexington Fire Department donates SUV to Neon after July flooding damages equipment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department donated an SUV to the Neon Volunteer Fire Department following the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky earlier this year that destroyed some of their equipment. The flooding left the NVFD short seven fire apparatus, putting a significant strain on its response...
WKYT 27
UK HealthCare sees increase in suicidal teenagers seeking care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent study found that about 15% of Kentucky high school students have seriously considered suicide within a 12-month period. Local health leaders and mental health counselors are encouraging parents and students to speak up about concerns, to potentially save a life. It’s a tough time...
fox56news.com
Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington’s Crossroads Church helping feed nearly 100,000 people for Holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Crossroads church is helping to provide as many as 100,000 people with a full plate on Thanksgiving. Crossroads church is continuing with its annual thanksgiving food drive. Families and more at Crossroads in Lexington bring back efforts to central Kentucky. 4 out of 9 of the...
Stanton police seek man accused in counterfeit money case
Do you recognize him? If so, you're asked to contact the Stanton Police Department.
wvih.com
Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility
Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
WTVQ
Cryptid Con returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crypto enthusiasts around the country are in Lexington this weekend for Cryptid Con. The two-day event is at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center. It celebrates the world of crypto zoology, or the study of unknown creatures, like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and other legends. The...
fox56news.com
Clark County couple has 8 kids thanks to the foster care system
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to KVC Kentucky, over 100,000 children are in the foster system across the nation with over 9,000 of those located in Kentucky. For Tonya and Brackston Duncan, the Clark County family never dreamt of adopting until their four “big kids” brought up the idea.
WTVQ
Hearing and Speech Center explains FDA announcement regarding hearing aids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Food and Drug Administration recently established a regulatory category for over the counter hearing aids. “What it’s done is given retail opportunities to buy an actual hearing aid, while there’s always been hearing amplifiers, personal listening devices, out from a retail capacity, now someone could go online, and do a test online and buy and buy a device through either a local retailer, or through an online option. And so for an organization, it’s only for certain levels, though, and only for certain ages. So it’s not appropriate for children, anyone under the age of 18,” says Marcey Ansley, the executive director at The Hearing and Speech Center.
harrodsburgherald.com
Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower
Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
WKYT 27
700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
fox56news.com
Fayette County substitute teachers could soon be making close to $200 per day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Substitute teachers in Fayette County could soon make nearly $200 per day. As Friday is “National Substitute Educators Day”, it marks just 10 days before the Fayette County School Board will vote on giving raises to substitute teachers’ day rates. The...
fox56news.com
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
WTVQ
Traffic safety advocate raises concerns of Kentucky road where 17-year-old lost her life
MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been one week since a car accident claimed the life of a Lexington high school student. State police say Maci Wyan was killed when lost control of her car and drove into the Kentucky River. And now, a traffic safety advocate is raising concerns...
WTVQ
Protecting against RSV during the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We’ve reported on the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases among kids in the Bluegrass. State leaders this week saying pediatric hospitals and ICU beds are filling up and it’s not just impacting kids. “We see the surge in kids and we...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
WTVQ
Winchester teen helps feed the under served community
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A high school junior used her Saturday to give back to others, in what started as just as an idea in her dorm room. “I’ve always wanted to give back to my community because I know I’ve been blessed with so much stuff and I just wanted to give back to people,” said Trinity Townsend of Winchester.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
