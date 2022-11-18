ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

How one Lexington business is looking to heat a home in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As temperatures are dipping, one Lexington business is looking to give the gift of heat this holiday season. Fayette Heating & Air has been in business since 1971, and in 2006, they saw a need for giving back to the community. That’s when Gift of Heat was born: an initiative to provide a family in need with a new HVAC system.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK HealthCare sees increase in suicidal teenagers seeking care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent study found that about 15% of Kentucky high school students have seriously considered suicide within a 12-month period. Local health leaders and mental health counselors are encouraging parents and students to speak up about concerns, to potentially save a life. It’s a tough time...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wvih.com

Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility

Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Cryptid Con returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crypto enthusiasts around the country are in Lexington this weekend for Cryptid Con. The two-day event is at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center. It celebrates the world of crypto zoology, or the study of unknown creatures, like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and other legends. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County couple has 8 kids thanks to the foster care system

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to KVC Kentucky, over 100,000 children are in the foster system across the nation with over 9,000 of those located in Kentucky. For Tonya and Brackston Duncan, the Clark County family never dreamt of adopting until their four “big kids” brought up the idea.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Hearing and Speech Center explains FDA announcement regarding hearing aids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Food and Drug Administration recently established a regulatory category for over the counter hearing aids. “What it’s done is given retail opportunities to buy an actual hearing aid, while there’s always been hearing amplifiers, personal listening devices, out from a retail capacity, now someone could go online, and do a test online and buy and buy a device through either a local retailer, or through an online option. And so for an organization, it’s only for certain levels, though, and only for certain ages. So it’s not appropriate for children, anyone under the age of 18,” says Marcey Ansley, the executive director at The Hearing and Speech Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower

Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
HARRODSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Protecting against RSV during the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We’ve reported on the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases among kids in the Bluegrass. State leaders this week saying pediatric hospitals and ICU beds are filling up and it’s not just impacting kids. “We see the surge in kids and we...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Winchester teen helps feed the under served community

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A high school junior used her Saturday to give back to others, in what started as just as an idea in her dorm room. “I’ve always wanted to give back to my community because I know I’ve been blessed with so much stuff and I just wanted to give back to people,” said Trinity Townsend of Winchester.
WINCHESTER, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
FRANKFORT, KY

