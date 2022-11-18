80-year-old woman dies in house fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An 80-year old woman has died after a house fire broke out in Attleboro overnight, according to officials.

Crews responded to the home on Division Street around 1:00 a.m.

Police blocked crews from the house as firefighters battled the flames.

The victim has been identified as Judith Henriques, 80, of Attleboro.

The fire is under investigation and the cause is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

