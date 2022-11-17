The Coffee Movement Opens New Location

The Coffee Movement is planning a grand opening for its new location at 1737 Balboa Street on December 1st, according to SF Eater . In the meantime, the coffee shop is open in the mornings.

Co-owners Bryan Overstreet and Reef Bessette share that the team also plans to introduce a few food options in early 2023. Overstreet tells What Now San Francisco that, while it’s still in the research and development phase, head barista Johnny Ochoa is leading the charge on creating a vegan everything bagel. They are also considering offering house-made granola, muesli, and yogurt by a local brand.

With The Coffee Movement’s original brick-and-mortar shop at 1030 Washington Street, The Balboa Street location marks its second Bay Area outpost. Overstreet shares that Tokyo-based designer Keiji Ashizawa played a huge role in preparing the Balboa Street space. Unlike the original, the new location will offer indoor seating.

Before gaining a permanent spot, The Coffee Movement operated out of a 1969 VW, which — when it isn’t being used as a mobile espresso bar — is now kept parked in front of the outposts.

As far as the beverage menu is concerned, customers can expect it to remain consistent. The new shop will serve classics, signature drinks — like a cocoa cappuccino, a tasting flight, and an espresso tonic — and seasonal drinks, which, at the moment, are a ginger spice latte, a chai latte, and an espresso mule.

Photo: Official

