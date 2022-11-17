ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Coffee Movement Opens New Location

By Elise McCorkle
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 3 days ago

The Coffee Movement is planning a grand opening for its new location at 1737 Balboa Street on December 1st, according to SF Eater . In the meantime, the coffee shop is open in the mornings.

Co-owners Bryan Overstreet and Reef Bessette share that the team also plans to introduce a few food options in early 2023. Overstreet tells What Now San Francisco that, while it’s still in the research and development phase, head barista Johnny Ochoa is leading the charge on creating a vegan everything bagel. They are also considering offering house-made granola, muesli, and yogurt by a local brand.

With The Coffee Movement’s original brick-and-mortar shop at 1030 Washington Street, The Balboa Street location marks its second Bay Area outpost. Overstreet shares that Tokyo-based designer Keiji Ashizawa played a huge role in preparing the Balboa Street space. Unlike the original, the new location will offer indoor seating.

Before gaining a permanent spot, The Coffee Movement operated out of a 1969 VW, which — when it isn’t being used as a mobile espresso bar — is now kept parked in front of the outposts.

As far as the beverage menu is concerned, customers can expect it to remain consistent. The new shop will serve classics, signature drinks — like a cocoa cappuccino, a tasting flight, and an espresso tonic — and seasonal drinks, which, at the moment, are a ginger spice latte, a chai latte, and an espresso mule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hPCp_0jFetwkO00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
7x7.com

22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)

Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
OAKLAND, CA
Thrillist

Where to Shop Small in San Francisco

We have some feelings about seemingly made-up holidays (looking at you, International Avocado Toast Day, or whatever), but one we are very on board with is Small Business Saturday, which encourages us all to support the local, independent businesses in our city (instead of, say, blowing dollars at a world-dominating online behemoth). San Francisco, being a city filled to the brim with stunningly creative folks, is a most excellent place to support a small business, particularly if you have holiday gifting on the mind (yes, gifting yourself is absolutely a thing). From NoPa to Chinatown, here are 15 of our go-tos for clothes, jewelry, records, plants, books, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Week

6 splendid homes in the San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco Courtesy image Owen Kennerly designed this 2015 condo building, near the Mission and Castro districts and a block from the Valencia Corridor. This top-floor three-bedroom unit features a walnut-clad entry with hidden built-in study, an open chef's kitchen, and a two-story vaulted great room with designer lighting, oversize windows, and glass doors to a landscaped private deck with outdoor shower. Courtesy image Amenities include garage space and storage. $2,695,000. Jonathan Deason, Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 412-7659. Calistoga Courtesy image The 22-acre property anchored by this five-bedroom home lies in the Mayacamas Mountains between Napa and Sonoma. The 2020 Signum-designed modular house...
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

1st holiday village coming to San Francisco’s Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first-ever “holiday village” in San Francisco’s Union Square is opening this Black Friday, Nov. 25, according to a press release. Winter Wanderland’s Holiday Village at Hallidie Plaza (at Market and Powell streets) will open at noon that day, with a kick-off ceremony at 4 p.m. It will remain open through […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
archpaper.com

Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco

In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: First Train Leaves Central Subway Station Packed With People

Service officially started at SF's Central Subway station Saturday. A video captured and posted on Twitter by transportation reporter Jerold Chinn, showed other people, both on the train and on the station platform, unholstering their cellphones to document the historic moment. [Twitter]. A person was killed in a suspected freeway...
MONTANA STATE
berkeleyside.org

East Bay restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is, arguably, one of the best holidays of the year. The affable autumnal vibe in the air, the stuffing, that parade in New York City with the gargantuan cartoon balloons, the stuffing, family feuds at the dinner table, pigskin on the telly, the stuffing. To make this Thanksgiving a no-cook/no-clean affair, close down your kitchen and make a reservation at one of these East Bay spots — from white-tablecloth scenarios to a community feast for the underserved, there’s a dining option for everyone next Thursday.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

From classic apple pie to bourbon pecan, these Peninsula pie purveyors have you covered for Thanksgiving

Short of March 14 for math nerds, Thanksgiving is traditionally the biggest day each year for celebrating and eating pie. And in my family, Thanksgiving pies are a big deal. We go all-out, baking my grandma’s pie crust recipe days in advance, blending an ungodly amount of Crisco into the dough before rolling it out, shaping it and baking it. The kitchen becomes a busy hub as we pack the crusts with various fillings – apple, pecan, chocolate pudding, and a favorite of mine, a blend of pumpkin and ricotta that bakes into a custardy-yet-textured consistency that goes perfectly topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a giant dollop of homemade whipped cream.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
563
Followers
288
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy