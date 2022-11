While the selection of Grand Rapids Community College’s 11th president was the highlight of the Nov. 21 board meeting, the trustees had other work to do as well. The meeting began with a presentation from vice president of Finance and Administration Lisa Freiburger. She walked the audience through the approval of a property tax resolution, another seeking approval to extend the Michigan New Jobs Training program with Magna Mirrors for two more years, and one giving her the authority to sign for the renewal of the schools brewpub license for the culinary program.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO