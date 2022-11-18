ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

No Bud for you: World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYXRV_0jFejxYp00

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

Snoop Dogg launches accessory line for pets called Snoop Doggie Doggs

Budweiser’s parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company’s partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA’s commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man charged with concealing missing 17-year-old girl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittston was found with a 42-year-old man in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., an officer was parked on the 200 block of Carey Avenue when he saw a car reported to have a missing juvenile […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
KRMG

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
The Associated Press

Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ... when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.” “It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken said at Doha’s Diplomatic Club. “And in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team.” FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment over Blinken’s remark.
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting woman, boy

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he assaulted a woman and a boy in Pocono Township. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Once on the scene, police say they found Joseph Rettenmyerm, 46, highly intoxicated […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Popeyes

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township. Police say the suspects used the counterfeit […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two injured in Northumberland County crash

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a car crash, in Milton where two were injured on Monday just after 6:00 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police report the crash happened on State Route 940 after an SUV, driven by Yeremy Denis, collided with a sedan. After the collision, troopers say the driver and passenger of […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police search for suspect in armed robbery

HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery Friday morning.   According to state police, the unidentified man entered a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough just before 7:30 am.   Police say the man slid a note to the cashier demanding money and […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly sold fentanyl, meth at a Best Western Hotel

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say that a New York man has been found guilty of selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. According to the Bradford County District Attorney, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Code Blue advisory for the City of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown announced Friday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the ‘Code Blue’ classification for Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20 due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle in Wilkes-Barre. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WBRE

People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton fire injures 2, including firefighter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire hit a home in the South Side as crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Hickory Street near Cedar Avenue. One person inside the home was rescued. That person along with a firefighter were both injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. So […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy