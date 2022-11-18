ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Study Finds Connections Between Genetic Factors in Autism Spectrum Disorder

In a new study published in the journal Cell Reports, researchers from the Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute (DKJEI), part of the Krembil Research Institute at University Health Network, have identified previously unknown connections between genetic factors in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This neurodevelopmental disorder is associated with a wide...
Treating Childhood Depression: What You Need to Know

Are you worried about your child’s moods or behaviour? Do you suspect depression? Are you confused about how to find the right help for your child?. Unfortunately, your child is not alone. Here in the UAE, it is believed that 4% of children have depression. This is similar to figures from the US, where the CDC estimates more than 3% of American children have been diagnosed with the condition.

