Read full article on original website
Albert Summers
2d ago
Highway 26 from Madras West to the West Side Warm Springs reservation boundary and or Mount Hood Junction should be a SAFETY CORRIDOR .(period)😎✌
Reply
2
Related
canbyfirst.com
Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide
A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
kptv.com
Hemp plant fire injures 5, Grass Valley evacuation notice lifted
GRASS VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - The town of Grass Valley is under an evacuation notice until at least Monday morning, due to a fire in a hemp manufacturing plant that started Sunday afternoon, according to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s office got a call around 4:40 p.m. from The post Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home appeared first on KTVZ.
Hemp plant employees suffer burns in fire that prompts evacuation of Grass Valley, Oregon
GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Five employees were burned when a hemp plant caught fire on Sunday afternoon, forcing the town of Grass Valley to be evacuated until at least Monday. "We are being told the evacuation order will remain in effect through the night. Tomorrow morning the professionals will assess the situation in the daylight," the Sherman County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night in a Facebook post.
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
Lebanon-Express
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
KATU.com
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
Bend’s Old Mill District architect, Bill Smith, dies at 81
From saving the three smokestacks that rise above the banks of the Deschutes River to pulling Bend’s economy out of the ashes of a recession, the legacy of Bill Smith is everywhere. Smith, the developer of the Old Mill District, was among the early pioneers of present day Bend....
KGW
Byway Bighorns on the Deschutes River | Grant's Getaways
MADRAS, Ore. — Oregon’s back roads are the best! They can lead you down trails to secret hideaways, including one less than two hours from Portland: the Deschutes River Back Country Byway, where the action is to see the "Deschutes River Byway Bighorns." At Lake Billy Chinook near...
Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March
City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon
Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Comments / 1