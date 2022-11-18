Read full article on original website
The fears of every parent that has to make the choice to leave their children to go to work. This woman should NEVER see the light of day.
3 youths arrested after Portland pot shop burglaries
Three teens, 14 and 15 years old, were arrested following what Portland police called a crime spree targeting marijuana dispensaries in the early hours of Monday.
‘Kingpin of bike thefts’ stole cars, sentenced to prison
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that a man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for stealing cars and drug possession on Monday.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Nov. 21
On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W, 7 miles south of Monmouth. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year old male of Lacy, Washington, crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette (69) of Adair Village. Brian Pillette and a passenger, a two-year old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette (64) of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The 17-year old male and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera (42) of Lacy, Washington received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
KTVZ
‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
Multnomah County DA prosecutes fewer than half of misdemeanor theft cases, including shoplifting
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data shows Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt is prosecuting less than half of all misdemeanor theft cases sent to his office by police. "When there's not prosecution for shoplifting — that's a big problem," said Steven Lien, owner of retail store UnderU4men in downtown Portland.
CHILD DIES IN FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at approximately 6:09 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 58, 25 miles east of Oakridge at milepost 61. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Honda Accord, operated by Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle (26) of Portland, crossed into...
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
canbyfirst.com
Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide
A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
kptv.com
18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
Armed robbery, reckless driver lead to shooting by PPB
A reckless driver in a vehicle suspected of being involved in an armed robbery was shot by Portland police after a confrontation in a Southeast Portland church parking lot, officials said Saturday.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: TCSO needs your help identifying/locating suspect in stolen pickup
For Immediate Release November 21, 2022 – 11:30am *****. “This individual was caught attempting to steal a stock trailer from a location on Miami Foley Rd, at around 7:25 am, on Sunday (November 20, 2022),” said investigating Deputy Chris Rondeau. “When the suspect was contacted by a relative of the owner of the trailer, the suspect claimed he bought the trailer from a guy in Tillamook for $3,000, before quickly leaving the scene.”
californiaexaminer.net
Infant’s Death Led To The Arrest And Manslaughter Prosecution Of A Woman
The Coos County District Attorney reported on Thursday that a woman was arrested and booked into jail following the death of an infant that she had been hired to care for but who died as a result of abusive head trauma. On November 14, the Coos County 911 Center received...
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an "abusive head trauma" and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
oregontoday.net
Federal Charges involving Fraud Ring, Nov. 22
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a local woman for her alleged role in a fraud ring that used the stolen identities of multiple victims in the Portland area to open bank accounts and credit cards, purchase vehicles, and produce false documents. Mary Phoenix Nguyen, 40, of Oregon City, Oregon, has been charged with aggravated identity theft; social security fraud; illegally possessing device-making equipment; producing, using, or trafficking a counterfeit access device; making illegal transactions with an access device; and possessing fifteen or more unauthorized access devices. According to court documents, in April 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began investigating Nguyen and others in the Portland and Vancouver, Washington areas for their roles in a coordinated fraud ring targeting individuals in the Portland Metropolitan Area, Texas, Florida, and elsewhere. Nguyen and her associates used stolen identities and personal information to obtain credit cards, unlawfully access victims’ bank accounts, apply for multiple vehicle loans, rent at least six apartments and other residences, and fraudulently produce various personal and financial documents including social security cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle titles, and vehicle bills of sale. From at least February 2021 to October 2022, Nguyen and her associates are believed to have cost victims more than $120,000 and fraudulently obtained vehicles with a total estimated value of more than $150,000. On October 18, 2022, Nguyen was arrested at her Oregon City residence. She made her initial appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending further court proceedings. A four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2023. Illegally possessing device-marking equipment and making illegal transactions with an access device are punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison. Producing, using, or trafficking a counterfeit access device is punishable by up 10 years. Social security fraud is punishable by up to five years in prison. Aggravated identity theft is punishable by a mandatory minimum of two years in prison per count of conviction consecutive to any other carceral sentence imposed. This case was investigated by HSI and the Portland Police Bureau with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Sowray is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
KGW
Suspect in Clackamas homicides injured in Wash. shootout with police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
kezi.com
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
KDRV
OSP takes driver into custody on suspicion of impairment after rollover crash near Wilderville
WILDERVILLE, Ore-- One driver has been taken into custody by Oregon State Police on suspicion of impairment after their vehicle crashed on Redwood Highway, near milepost 10, Sunday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire, Engine 7504 from the Wilderville Station arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from a...
Portland man arrested in 2019 homicide, held without bail
Federal law-enforcement officers have arrested a Portland man suspected of fatally shooting 39-year-old Quincy Gill in Northeast Portland in December 2019, Portland police said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force took Elijah L. Thomas of Portland into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention...
kptv.com
Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
kptv.com
Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center
LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
