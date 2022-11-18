Read full article on original website
Related
canbyfirst.com
Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide
A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
kptv.com
Hemp plant fire injures 5, Grass Valley evacuation notice lifted
GRASS VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - The town of Grass Valley is under an evacuation notice until at least Monday morning, due to a fire in a hemp manufacturing plant that started Sunday afternoon, according to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police...
Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s office got a call around 4:40 p.m. from The post Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
Hemp plant employees suffer burns in fire that prompts evacuation of Grass Valley, Oregon
GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Five employees were burned when a hemp plant caught fire on Sunday afternoon, forcing the town of Grass Valley to be evacuated until at least Monday. "We are being told the evacuation order will remain in effect through the night. Tomorrow morning the professionals will assess the situation in the daylight," the Sherman County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night in a Facebook post.
KGW
Suspect in Clackamas homicides injured in Wash. shootout with police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neighbors pack Murphy Road gas station hearing, overwhelmingly against it
Some 80 people packed a hearing at Bend City Hall over a proposed gas station and other businesses at the corner of Murphy Road and Brosterhous Road. The project has brought much opposition from neighbors. The project, which includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market, would be...
Lebanon-Express
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit detectives seized methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and about $3,500 in cash when they pulled over a 48-year-old Bend man in northwest Bend Wednesday afternoon. A raid on his northeast Bend home turned up more drugs and several guns. The post Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
KATU.com
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
Bend’s Old Mill District architect, Bill Smith, dies at 81
From saving the three smokestacks that rise above the banks of the Deschutes River to pulling Bend’s economy out of the ashes of a recession, the legacy of Bill Smith is everywhere. Smith, the developer of the Old Mill District, was among the early pioneers of present day Bend....
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon
Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 21, 2022
There is no school today for Jefferson County 509J schools for the Thanksgiving Break. Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to vehicle pool, across from the Tribal Warehouse in the Industrial Park. November Fitness Challenge participants –...
opb.org
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
Comments / 0