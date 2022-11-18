Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A New and Improved Diabetes Drug
Tirzepatide, a new diabetes drug administered weekly through injection, helped those with type 2 diabetes meet blood glucose goals 4 to 12 weeks earlier than those receiving conventional diabetic drugs. The phase 3 SURPASS trials, which were published in 2021, proved that tirzepatide reduces blood sugar and promotes weight reduction...
tipranks.com
OKYO Seeks FDA Nod for Dry Eye Study
Biopharmaceutical company OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) has made an investigational new drug application for OK-101 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. OK-101 is being developed for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED). The company plans to commence a Phase 2 trial in DED in Q1 2023. Further, the company...
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
dallasexpress.com
Moderna, Pfizer Studying Vaccine Myocarditis Risk
Pfizer and Moderna have begun studying the prevalence of myocarditis in young men following COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration issued Moderna a license to manufacture, sell, and distribute its vaccine in early January 2022 with the condition that Moderna study both the long-term and short-term effects of the vaccine.
BBC
Game-changing type 1 diabetes drug approved in US
A "game-changing" immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a "new era" in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming...
Medical News Today
Anemia of chronic disease: What to know
A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
tipranks.com
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
tipranks.com
tipranks.com
tipranks.com
diabetesdaily.com
Can Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Help People with Type 1?
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. New drugs have been developed to help people with type 2 diabetes lose weight, lower glucose, and prevent complications. These options have not been approved to treat type 1. Researchers suggest that these therapies could provide major benefits for people with type 1 diabetes.
tipranks.com
tipranks.com
foodsafetynews.com
USDA, FDA relatively mum on new outbreaks
Both the FDA and the USDA have announced new outbreaks, but have provided virtually no details on the situations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports that it is investigating an outbreak of infections from E. coli O157:H7, but has not reported how many people are sick.
Medical News Today
What to know about diclofenac and alcohol
Diclofenac is a medication that relieves pain, swelling, and tenderness caused by different conditions. Mixing alcohol with diclofenac may increase its risk of gastrointestinal bleeding and stomach ulcers. Many medications interact with other medications, food, and substances such as alcohol. These affect how a drug works and may raise the...
Healthline
Meloxicam and Cost: What You Need to Know
If you’re looking at treatment options for arthritis, you may want to learn more about meloxicam (Mobic, Anjeso). Meloxicam is a generic prescription drug used to treat:. *1 kg equals 2.2 pounds (lbs.) †Anjeso is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this use. Meloxicam belongs to...
