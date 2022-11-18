Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
umdbulldogs.com
NCAA TOURNAMENT QUICK-HITTER: BULLDOGS MEET GOLDEN BEARS ONCE AGAIN
Wayne, Neb.- The UMD volleyball team will meet fellow NSIC-foe Concordia St. Paul in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. On Friday, UMD defeated MIAA Conference Tournament winner Washburn in four sets to live to fight again. The Bulldog offense was nothing short of stellar on the path to victory, especially during a breakout third set that secured momentum for UMD the rest of the way. Four Bulldogs had nine or more kills on hitting percentages well above .300. As a team, UMD hit .304.
umdbulldogs.com
#3 BULLDOGS EARN 3-1 WIN OVER WASHBURN IN FIRST ROUND OF NCAA TOURNAMENT
The UMD volleyball team defeated Washburn 3-1 on Friday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Early in the match, it was the Ichabods that had established control. The two teams traded points until Washburn went on a 3-0 lead to turn a 5-4 advantage into a score of 8-4, forcing UMD's first timeout of the contest. The Bulldogs kept battling, but they were unable to totally knot up the score. Two Ichabod points off of a Jalyn Stevenson/Kassidy Pfeiffer block and a Sydney Pullen service ace gave the Ichabods their biggest set lead up to that point at a score of 14-9. Washburn would maintain this pace until the score was 16-11. There, the Bulldogs went on a run.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY UPSETS NO. 14 WESTERN MICHIGAN IN GAME ONE
Minnesota Duluth came out victorious 5-4 in game one against No. 14 Western Michigan in a tight game. UMD won their first Friday game on the road as well as the first Friday game of conference play. UMD will enter tomorrow 7-6 overall and 3-2 in NCHC play. In game...
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS PICK UP A WIN AGAINST POINT LOMA 89-85 IN OT
The UMD men's basketball team defeated Point Loma 89-85 on Friday in its first game of the season to require overtime. The Bulldogs kicked off the inaugural Small College Basketball Champions Classic with a bang and look to go perfect in regular-season tournament play tomorrow against Ferris State. What a...
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 7/8 BULLDOGS AN OFFENSIVE HANDFUL FOR HARVARD IN 9-0 WIN
The University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team swept Harvard University Saturday afternoon behind a 9-0 offensive outburst at AMSOIL Arena. The Bulldogs, who moved to 4-0 against non-conference teams, had four points from Gabbie Hughes (1g, 3a), three points from Anneke Linser (1g, 2a), two goals from Maggie Flaherty, and eight players post multiple point games.
catchitkansas.com
Derby falls just short of 8th straight title game
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Manhattan Indians defeat the Derby Panthers 28-23 to continue their perfect season and advance to the 6A state championship game. Manhattan scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to overcome a nine-point deficit at halftime. Entering Friday’s game, the Panthers were down...
Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
K-State and Iowa unite over Ava Jones
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson. During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos […]
WIBW
South Dakota driver hospitalized after hitting deer on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from South Dakota was sent to the hospital after he hit a deer on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 168.2 on northbound I-70 near Topeka.
kscj.com
MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
