The UMD volleyball team defeated Washburn 3-1 on Friday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Early in the match, it was the Ichabods that had established control. The two teams traded points until Washburn went on a 3-0 lead to turn a 5-4 advantage into a score of 8-4, forcing UMD's first timeout of the contest. The Bulldogs kept battling, but they were unable to totally knot up the score. Two Ichabod points off of a Jalyn Stevenson/Kassidy Pfeiffer block and a Sydney Pullen service ace gave the Ichabods their biggest set lead up to that point at a score of 14-9. Washburn would maintain this pace until the score was 16-11. There, the Bulldogs went on a run.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO