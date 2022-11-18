Quenia Abreu, the president and CEO of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, joined “In Focus” to celebrate the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary. The NYWCC has more than 2,000 members and provides training to over 10,000 individuals, helping women and minorities achieve economic independence and success. Abreu discussed how women entrepreneurs and their businesses faired during the pandemic and offers advice for those getting their groove back.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO