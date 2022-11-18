Read full article on original website
'Clean Slate' supporters renew effort for criminal record sealing in New York
Supporters of a measure that would seal criminal conviction records in New York are making a renewed effort to have the stalled legislation gain passage in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature this year after a campaign season that heavily focused on criminal justice law changes in New York. The bill would...
State approves 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses
New York state's Cannabis Control Board approved its first set of marijuana retail dispensary licenses at a meeting Monday morning, marking a major step toward creating a market for legal marijuana in New York. Thirty-six businesses and nonprofits across New York were approved for licenses, the state's Office of Cannabis...
New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce celebrates 20th anniversary
Quenia Abreu, the president and CEO of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, joined “In Focus” to celebrate the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary. The NYWCC has more than 2,000 members and provides training to over 10,000 individuals, helping women and minorities achieve economic independence and success. Abreu discussed how women entrepreneurs and their businesses faired during the pandemic and offers advice for those getting their groove back.
