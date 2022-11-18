ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Using an Online Pharmacy to Buy Meds? It's Buyer Beware, FDA Says

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Q4oY_0jFeSIqL00

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It might be tempting to buy prescription medication online, but buyers should beware, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.

While some pharmacy websites operate legally and can offer convenience, privacy and lower costs, others may be selling unapproved, counterfeit and unsafe medications, the FDA advises.

Many unsafe online pharmacies do exist, offering prescription medications without requiring a prescription and selling them at "deeply discounted" prices.

These pharmacies may use fake "store fronts" designed to mimic licensed pharmacies. They may imply or say that their medicines come from countries with high safety standards, according to the FDA.

Yet, what they're selling could be made anywhere without safety or effectiveness. The drugs could also be fake or expired.

Be wary if the online pharmacy does not require a doctor's prescription, the FDA cautioned. Other red flags: The pharmacy is not licensed in the United States or by your state board of pharmacy and doesn't have a licensed pharmacist on staff to answer questions.

You should also beware medicine that looks different from what you receive at your usual pharmacy, arrives in damaged packaging, is labeled in a foreign language, has no expiration date or is expired.

A price that seems too good to be true is another warning sign.

An unsafe online pharmacy may not provide clear written protections about guarding your personal and financial information, may charge you for products you never ordered or received, or may sell your information to others.

The medications from these pharmacies may have too much or too little of the active ingredient that treats your condition. They may contain a different active ingredient or a harmful substance.

These medications may fail to help you but may also have an unexpected interaction with other medicines you take, cause an allergic reaction or have a dangerous side effect. They may not have been stored properly, which could make them ineffective.

Despite all of these problems, it is still possible to find a safe online pharmacy.

The FDA suggests looking for one that always requires a doctor's prescription, provides a physical address and telephone number in the United States and has a licensed pharmacist on staff to answer your questions.

This online pharmacy should be licensed with a state board of pharmacy. You can check the pharmacy's license in the state's board of pharmacy license database by using the location tool on the FDA's BeSafeRx website . Don't use a pharmacy that isn't listed.

More information

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy has more on efforts to shut down illegal online pharmacies .

SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, Nov. 16, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces

A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Chicken Salad Recall Issued

Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
NEBRASKA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test

Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Wine Recall Declared

Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
The Modern Times

CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?

Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
MARYLAND STATE
Parade

Should You Wash Chicken? Food Experts Settle the Age-Old Debate

To wash your chicken before cooking or not to wash your chicken before cooking—that is the ultimate question. The answer, though, will depend on whom you ask. If you’ve ever wondered, “Should you wash chicken?”—you’ve come to the right place. We spoke to a variety of food pros from around the world to get their take, so you can make the right choice for you.
Thrillist

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled Due to Listeria

Billie Joe Armstrong's mushrooms don't appear to be up to snuff. Green Day Produce (no relation to the band or Greene Daye from Community) has announced a recall of its enoki mushrooms because the food might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) detected listeria in a retail sample it analyzed, triggering the recall, according to the notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
WSOC Charlotte

‘Seismic’: FDA says company’s laboratory-grown meat safe to eat

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that a laboratory-grown meat product developed by a California company is safe for human consumption. The product, derived from real animal cells, would not require an animal to be slaughtered, The Washington Post reported. The FDA added that the product could be available someday in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Fentanyl and counterfeit prescription drugs: Facts and myths

Fentanyl's growth from its original design as an effective surgical pain management tool to a leading cause of overdose death and concern has happened quickly—with severe consequences. In Colorado last year, 1,881 people died from drug overdoses, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)—more than...
COLORADO STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Unripened, soft cheese recalled because of the possibility of botulism poisoning

Mounet Group brand Labneh soft unripened cheese in vegetable oil is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which causes botulism poisoning. There is concern that consumers may have the product in their homes because its expiration date is not until Aug. 15, 2023, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick

The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
Miami Herald

A Florida company recalls a supermarket chain’s store brand salmon when listeria is found

One lot of Giant Food’s Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Smoked Salmon has been recalled after testing by the Maryland Department of Health found listeria. That’s according to an FDA-posted recall notice from St. Petersburg-based manufacturer Seven Seas International, which also said Giant Food distributed the salmon in Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

FDA gives first safety sign-off for company selling lab-grown meat

A startup that has developed lab-grown chicken made by culturing animal cells got a key safety sign-off Wednesday from the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA cleared the California-based company, Upside Foods, on the safety of its animal cell culture technology, which can produce meat products without slaughtering any live animals. The FDA's decision — its first for so-called cultivated meats — means the lab-grown chicken is considered safe to eat, although further approvals are needed before the products can be sold in the U.S.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy