Tupelo, MS

Armed robbery suspect held on $100K bond

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
TUPELO – A Tupelo woman who allegedly tried to rob a South Gloster bank at knife-point Tuesday is now being held on a $100,000 bond.

Commercial Dispatch

Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera

A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank. Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police arrest suspect for illegally possessing, discharging firearm

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect with a previous felony conviction was arrested for having a firearm. Tupelo police arrived at Milford Street and the King Creek Apartment Complex for a shots-fired call. Tavis Gathings was arrested for the Discharge of a Firearm. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, live...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating a shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
COLUMBUS, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested

On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar. Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road. Three people were...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
OKOLONA, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Tupelo Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge

On November 6, the Tupelo Police Department responded to Kimbrough Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A victim stated that 41-year-old Kortez Wells, had taken their vehicle without permission. Officers arrived at the address and found Wells in that vehicle parked in the driveway. After an...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Man burned in Monroe County mobile home fire

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man burned his arm Friday when he ran into his burning mobile home near Nettleton to save some items. Jake King says a wood-burning stove is to blame for causing the fire on Highway 6 near Jones Chapel Cemetery before noon. King says...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Oxford Police arrest woman for credit card fraud

Oxford Police arrested a woman for credit card fraud. On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding the crime. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult

CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Missing Tupelo man found safe

UPDATE: Mr. Drake has been found and is safe. Tupelo Police Department is currently requesting the public’s assistance with a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is from the Prairie area. Mr. Curly Drake is a 68-year-old black male. He was visiting family at the NMMC when...
TUPELO, MS
breezynews.com

Supreme Court Sets Ex-Marine’s Execution

A former Marine Corps recruiter who admitted he raped and murdered a teenage waitress in Itawamba County 22 years ago has a date with death at Parchman. The State Supreme Court has set December 14th for Thomas Edwin Loden to be executed. He pleaded guilty to the crimes. Loden lived in Vicksburg but was visiting his grandmother when prosecutors say he encountered Leesa Gray, 16, at the restaurant where she worked in the Dorsey community east of Mooreville, flirted with her, then came back to flatten a tire on her car. Later, when he found her stranded on the side of a road, he forced her into his van where she was raped and strangled while Loden videotaped part of the incident. He was found the next day with the words “I’m sorry” carved into his chest. Loden had been a Marine for 18 years rising to the rank of gunnery sergeant. His execution would be the first in Mississippi since last November when David Cox was given a lethal injection for killing his wife and raping his stepdaughter.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation

WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
WEST POINT, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

