4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music Scene
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Oklahoma
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44
Woman Killed After Crash In Wagoner County
A Tulsa woman has died following a crash northeast of Wagoner on Sunday. OHP says Tonya Delozier was on Highway 251-D in the Whitehorn Cove area when she crossed the center line and hit oncoming traffic. The other driver was not hurt, authorities say. Troopers said Delozier was not wearing...
News On 6
Firefighters Investigating What Caused Fire At Tulsa Home
A huge house fire in South Tulsa sent heavy black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Monday afternoon. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and even they struggled to reach parts of the unusually large fire. News On 6's Emory Bryan was...
Man killed after pickup hits him, tow truck in Tulsa
Troopers say a 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a pickup truck while working on a broken down car.
News On 6
Tulsa Gift Shop Closed After Car Crashes Into Building
Ida Red General Store in South Tulsa is closed after somebody drove a vehicle through the front of the business on Monday. The store posted photos on their Facebook page, showing an SUV in the middle of the store. The owner said the accident happened before noon at the store's...
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
Neighbors Describe Fatal Crash Into Jenks Home That Started House Fire
A home in Jenks is destroyed after a woman veered off the Creek turnpike and into a home near 33rd West Avenue, sparking a fire. Neighbors said it's their worst nightmare but are thankful the people inside the home weren't hurt. Troopers said the driver died after her pickup burst through a fence and straight into the home. Thankfully, the family members inside got out before it caught on fire.
Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
KTUL
29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments
At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.
Woman Warns Others After Sister Loses Leg From Dog Attack On Tulsa Walking Trail
A Tulsa woman is warning people about the dangers of walking on the Katy Trail after her sister loses her leg to a dog attack. Tammy Copeland was attacked by two pit bulls by her house in West Tulsa on November 7th. She spent a week and a half in...
Vehicle Rams Into Tulsa Police Vehicle During Pursuit; Suspect Arrested
A driver was arrested after leading officers on a chase Friday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue before the driver took off. During the pursuit, the driver rammed...
Four TPD officers first on scene relive medical building shooting
It's a day that Tulsans will never forget. On June 1, a man entered the Warren Clinic, opened fire and killed four people.
okcfox.com
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
