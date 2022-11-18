Read full article on original website
When Paul McCartney Discovered Lennon-McCartney ‘Scam’
Paul McCartney recalls the time he discovered a reggae song credited to "Lennon-McCartney" despite having no connection to the work in his new box set, The 7" Singles Box. In the foreword to the liner notes of the set — which contains 80 singles from across McCartney's solo career — the former Beatle discusses his passion for visiting record stores. "I've always found there's something exciting about flicking through the crates in a record shop, looking for that next discovery," he writes (via Rolling Stone). "I still love it and there are some cool independent record shops near my office in London."
Watch Nirvana Cover Led Zeppelin in 1988 Before Dave Grohl Joined
Before Nirvana recruited Dave Grohl on drums, the soon-to-be-legendary grunge act from Aberdeen, Washington, was propelled by drummer Chad Channing. And around that time, circa 1988, the band would stage intimate (if not drunken) rehearsal sessions above a local salon owned by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's mom, Maria's Hair Design.
How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era
Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
Jack Black Sends Video Message to School Kids Performing ‘School of Rock’ Musical
Actor and one half of the rock duo Tenacious D, Jack Black, has sent a video message to the students of Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School in New Zealand, wishing them well on their staged production of the 2003 hit film School of Rock. Black was, of course, the star...
Dave Grohl Joins the Breeders at Joe Walsh’s VetsAid 2022
Dave Grohl joined the Breeders on stage at Joe Walsh's VetsAid 2022 for a performance of Pixies' "Gigantic." The song was co-written by Pixies bassist Kim Deal and lead vocalist Black Francis, and appeared on the band's 1988 debut album, Surfa Rosa. This year's VetsAid featured an all-Ohio bill, with...
Alice in Chains Recalls Layne Staley’s Sarcasm
Jerry Cantrell and Sean Kinney of Alice in Chains discussed late singer Layne Staley as they reflected on the band’s second album, Dirt, returning to the chart on its 30th anniversary. The new edition peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 last month, three positions lower than its...
Bruce Springsteen Ditched ‘Entire Record’ of Covers
Bruce Springsteen revealed he’d ditched an “entire record” of cover versions before starting again and creating the newly released Only the Strong Survive. He’d settled on the idea of paying tribute to some of his favorite singers – but found himself unhappy with the results of his first attempt.
Hey Dude: Julian Lennon Runs Into Paul McCartney at Airport, Snaps Selfie With Him
Legendary The Beatles bassist-vocalist Paul McCartney recently had a chance airport encounter with Julian Lennon, the 59-year-old son of McCartney's late foil in The Beatles, John Lennon. And Julian shared photos from their run-in on social media. The impromptu meeting holds substantial weight for Beatles fans, not to mention Julian...
Neil Young Refuses to Play Venues ‘Fed by Factory Farms’
Neil Young is refusing to play concert venues that use factory farms, a decision that could seriously jeopardize his ability to tour. "When I look at the compromise that I would have to make to do that, the things that I don't believe in, that I'd have to endorse, it doesn't turn me on," Young explained during an interview with Canada’s CBC Radio.
The Unusual Hobbies of Rock Stars
Rock stars lives don't entirely center on their music, just like us, they have passions and hobbies outside of their main careers. Many of these hobbies you wouldn't expect from these high-profile and "cool" musicians. Sure, some are mundane, but others are downright strange and unusual. What metal drummer has...
The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72
Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
