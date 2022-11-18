ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Moose 95.1 FM

Comments / 0

Related
The Moose 95.1 FM

When Paul McCartney Discovered Lennon-McCartney ‘Scam’

Paul McCartney recalls the time he discovered a reggae song credited to "Lennon-McCartney" despite having no connection to the work in his new box set, The 7" Singles Box. In the foreword to the liner notes of the set — which contains 80 singles from across McCartney's solo career — the former Beatle discusses his passion for visiting record stores. "I've always found there's something exciting about flicking through the crates in a record shop, looking for that next discovery," he writes (via Rolling Stone). "I still love it and there are some cool independent record shops near my office in London."
The Moose 95.1 FM

How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era

Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Alice in Chains Recalls Layne Staley’s Sarcasm

Jerry Cantrell and Sean Kinney of Alice in Chains discussed late singer Layne Staley as they reflected on the band’s second album, Dirt, returning to the chart on its 30th anniversary. The new edition peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 last month, three positions lower than its...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bruce Springsteen Ditched ‘Entire Record’ of Covers

Bruce Springsteen revealed he’d ditched an “entire record” of cover versions before starting again and creating the newly released Only the Strong Survive. He’d settled on the idea of paying tribute to some of his favorite singers – but found himself unhappy with the results of his first attempt.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Neil Young Refuses to Play Venues ‘Fed by Factory Farms’

Neil Young is refusing to play concert venues that use factory farms, a decision that could seriously jeopardize his ability to tour. "When I look at the compromise that I would have to make to do that, the things that I don't believe in, that I'd have to endorse, it doesn't turn me on," Young explained during an interview with Canada’s CBC Radio.
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Unusual Hobbies of Rock Stars

Rock stars lives don't entirely center on their music, just like us, they have passions and hobbies outside of their main careers. Many of these hobbies you wouldn't expect from these high-profile and "cool" musicians. Sure, some are mundane, but others are downright strange and unusual. What metal drummer has...
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72

Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy