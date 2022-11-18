ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conversation UK

Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement is a poisoned chalice for whoever wins the next election

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGxNt_0jFeEIUF00
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is oveseeing the highest debt interest payments since WW2. ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has produced a highly political autumn statement that throws forward major cuts in public spending to after the next general election. The accompanying economic forecast by the government’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) confirms that the country is facing a recession, with unemployment rising, inflation still high, and the average person’s standard of living dropping by 7% – wiping out almost all the gains of last decade.

The chancellor aims to ease the pain by increasing benefits and pensions in line with inflation. He is also raising spending on health, social care and education, while maintaining the spending levels already planned for all departments until 2024-25 in cash terms.

But this still means public spending will fall behind once inflation is factored in, particularly in departments not seeing increases today, with little room for any increases in public sector wages. And as we shall see, the plan is to tighten the screws after 2025 – forcing Labour to decide whether to back this plan at the next election.

Where debt is heading

Hunt has made his task of balancing the budget easier by changing the government’s own self-appointed fiscal rules. The yearly budget deficit has to drop below 3% of GDP by the end of the forecast period, when previously the target was no deficit on day to day (current) spending. And the forecast period over which underlying government debt (meaning public debt excluding Bank of England debt) as a percentage of GDP has to start falling has also been extended from three years to five years.

Even then, the OBR forecasts that Hunt will only barely meet that debt/GDP target by 2027-28, despite nearly £60 billion of spending cuts and tax increases along the way. Underlying debt is expected to hit 89.9% of GDP in 2022-23 and peak at 97.6% in 2026-27 before falling back to 97.3% the following year.

This still depends on a relatively optimistic OBR forecast that economic growth will reach 2.7% in 2026. Notwithstanding the higher tax revenues that this would garner, the OBR reckons government debt will be £2.8 trillion by 2026-27 – over £500 billion higher than today. The cost of servicing the debt is forecast to be virtually the same as the whole education budget.

Stealth taxes

Servicing this debt and reducing the deficit will come at a huge cost. Given the unpopularity of public spending cuts, the government has been forced to raise taxes by almost as much as it is limiting spending. It has chosen to do so in the least visible way possible, to limit the political impact while sticking to its manifesto commitment not to raise the basic rate of income tax or VAT, and now also national insurance.

The government’s biggest increase in personal taxation is by continuing its policy of not raising in line with inflation the thresholds at which people start to pay income tax and national insurance, or for paying the higher rates. This “fiscal drag” means more people are dragged into paying more tax over time, yielding substantial additional tax revenue during a period of high inflation. But these taxes go up more slowly and are less visible to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2O4R_0jFeEIUF00
More workers are going to end up in higher tax bands over time. Mauritius Images Gmbh/Alamy

It’s worth noting the government’s plan to get councils to raise council tax to help fund social care. Due to the failure to uprate the council tax bands for over 30 years to keep up with rising house prices, this will fall more heavily on poorer areas of the country.

More generally, the personal tax measures will not hit the poorest as hard, but very little has been done to tax wealth, which is far more unequally distributed than income. The main increases to taxes on wealth include lowering the thresholds for when dividend and capital gains taxes begin to be charged (yielding £1.3 billion together) and lowering the 45% income tax threshold from £150,000 to £125,000 (yielding £855 million).

On the other hand, business taxes are set to rise. The increase in corporation tax, already pencilled in for April 2023 during Rishi Sunak’s chancellorship before being cancelled by Liz Truss, will yield £17 billion per year. The government is also increasing the windfall tax on energy companies and introducing it for electricity generators, yielding £10 billion in its first year of operation, but easing assuming energy prices fall back as expected.

By freezing the thresholds for employers’ national insurance, the government will gain an additional £5.8 billion in revenue. Though there are plans for rate relief for small businesses, the overall effect may be to further depress business investment vital for future growth.

Austerity 2.0

A key reason that public spending has not been cut more in the next few years is that the estimated cost of the temporary package to help people with power bills has fallen sharply. Due to reduced support after April 2023 and a fall in forecast prices for wholesale energy, it is now to cost £60 billion rather than over £100 billion over the next two years.

Other departments are meanwhile bearing the strain from previous cuts. The cut in overseas aid, for example, is paying for increasing health spending. And much of the extra spending on social care will be funded by councils increasing council tax by 5%.

Typically, in times of austerity governments tend to cut capital spending rather than current spending, whose effects are more visible to the public. Jeremy Hunt’s pledge to preserve public spending on infrastructure in the short term means backing high-profile projects like HS2 and the Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

But in the years after 2024-25, it’s a different story. Capital spending of £96 billion by 2027-28 represents a £14 billion reduction on the previous plan. Although the equivalent reduction in current spending will be £22 billion, current spending is nearly five times greater overall so it’s proportionally a much bigger hit to capital spending. Together with slower growth in support for R&D in later years, it’s not encouraging in terms of promoting a growth agenda.

The politics of the budget

The autumn statement is cleverly crafted both to reflect the public mood and set traps for Labour. Judging by the calm response from the financial markets, Hunt seems to have gambled correctly that they will accept his claim to be fiscally responsible even though most of the spending cuts and tax rises will only come after the next general election, most likely in 2024. It helps that the markets know that Labour is broadly in favour of similar fiscal rules and accepts the OBR framework.

Hunt has also probably read the public mood correctly that after a decade of austerity and fears about a cost-of-living crisis, they would not support cuts being predominantly in public services.

Yet it is by no means clear that his measures will either help the UK out of recession or prevent a decline in living standards. Nor is it likely to boost investment in skills and infrastructure which would increase the UK’s productivity. With the poorly performing economy, the question of which party the electorate will see as more economically competent is just beginning.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

Rishi Sunak faces a very different economy to the one he left as chancellor – here’s what he must tackle as prime minister

As the incoming UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak has the immediate advantage of perceived success in his two years as chancellor. His tenure ended last July when he resigned due to a difference of opinion with then-prime minister Boris Johnson over the economy. But during his time as chancellor, he is credited with rescuing households and businesses from the effects of the COVID pandemic lockdowns by launching an innovative and impressively timely furlough scheme. He reversed a “small state” approach to become the private sector’s temporary paymaster, spending an unprecedented £70 billion to shorten the recession.
The Conversation UK

Scottish independence: how Nicola Sturgeon’s pledge to rejoin the EU could impact a referendum vote

In its new white paper on the economics of independence, the Scottish government made it clear that rejoining the EU was central to its vision of how Scotland could prosper outside the UK. Rather than simply being a question of whether Scotland should be part of the UK, the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, framed the choice facing the country as being “outside the UK, but inside the EU”, versus being “inside the UK but outside the EU”.
The Conversation UK

Arts Council cuts: the problems with ‘levelling up’ through culture

Questions about the politics of support for the arts have always been fraught and the recent announcement about Arts Council England’s latest funding round is no exception. At the heart of the current controversy is the movement of millions of pounds away from key London organisations to the regions. This move was ordered by former culture secretary Nadine Dorries in the name of “levelling up”, which was a Conservative election promise to spread economic opportunity across the country.
The Conversation UK

Rising interest rates: why the Bank of England has increased rates again and what to expect next

The Bank of England has increased UK interest rates by 0.75%, the biggest increase in 30 years. A year ago the interest rate was 0.1%, today it is 3%. While the speed of the increase is certainly surprising by historical standards, the actual level of interest rate is not: before the 2008 global financial crisis, we would need to go all the way back to the 1950s to find interest rates so low. Indeed, the current 3% interest rate figure is only high compared to the past 14 years.
The Conversation UK

T-Levels: more vocational courses roll out – but post-16 choices in England are still limited

The first cohort of students in England taking T-levels – the new vocational equivalent to A-levels – have completed their course, been assessed, and have received their results. Now more course options for T-levels are being rolled out. The initial offerings were in construction, digital production and education and childcare. By 2025, there will be 23 different T-level options.
The Conversation UK

Strikes: why soaring CEO pay could help explain UK’s recent industrial action

The pay gap in UK business is eye-watering. Bosses of the largest UK companies earn around 100 times more than the lowest-paid employees in their organisations, according to some estimates. This year, chief executives from the top 100 UK companies saw their pay rise by nearly a quarter on average, research from PwC shows. This is at a time when many employees are being offered below-inflation pay rises.
The Conversation UK

Regulations can burden small businesses but our research shows they can also help them grow

A couple of weeks before her short stint as prime minister ended, Liz Truss delivered on a pledge to tackle what some – including Truss – saw as red tape holding back “thousands of growing businesses” in the UK. The move focused on exempting small businesses from certain regulations to help stimulate growth. It involved expanding the government’s definition of “small business” to release “thousands of UK businesses” from reporting requirements and regulations.
The Conversation UK

Cybercrime insurance is making the ransomware problem worse

Cybercrime insurance is making the ransomware problem worse During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was another outbreak in cyberspace: a digital epidemic driven by ransomware. Several organisations worldwide fell victim to cyber-extortionists who stole data either to sell to other criminals or held it as a ransom for a profit. The sheer number of attacks indicates that cyber security and anti-ransomware defences did not work or have limited effectiveness.
The Conversation UK

Five things you probably have wrong about rain

There’s been so much rain over the last few weeks it’s hard to believe much of the UK is in drought. Even as people trudge home drenched to the skin there are still hosepipe bans in place. After another record-breaking hot summer, UK reservoirs are still well below normal levels. In 2022 so far, the south of England has had 20% less rain than average.
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy