Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
The White House girds for combat
For months, Joe Biden and aides have been prepping for a House Republican assault. Now, they’re embracing a more aggressive posture personified by the Dark Brandon memes.
NJ asks Apple to protect user privacy for reproductive health apps
Stronger measures are needed to ensure the privacy of data from smartphone apps that track menstrual periods, fertility and other reproductive health information so that it is not used by abortion opponents to target people seeking abortion services, 10 attorneys general told Apple Inc. on Monday. Led by New Jersey...
Opinion | How Panic on the Left Could Spark a Constitutional Crisis
The Supreme Court may make a dreadful decision on the independent state legislature theory. Progressive misinformation might make it worse.
Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock
Merrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first of all, you’ve had 22 months. Do you know what can get done in 22 months? A whole lot. But do you know what Merrick Garland has done? He’s given us bumper sticker...
