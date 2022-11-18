Chainlink (LINK/USD) is now in imminent hazard of plunging to a brand new low within the 12 months. That was after the cryptocurrency misplaced the help of $6, an important degree it has held since Might. The cryptocurrency exchanges arms at $5.75. This isn’t the bottom worth within the 12 months, giving hopes that it may nonetheless defend the help. Nonetheless, going by the worth motion, a breakout has already occurred, and a bear market is prone to proceed.

17 HOURS AGO