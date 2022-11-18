Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Bitcoin Holders Selling At Large Losses, Is Final Capitulation Here?
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin holders have been promoting at giant losses on the extent of earlier bottoms, suggesting that the ultimate capitulation for the cycle could also be right here. Bitcoin 7-Day MA aSOPR Has Sharply Gone Down Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC...
astaga.com
XRP Holds Gains While Crypto Market Plummets Badly
XRP, the native token of the Ripple ecosystem, continues to carry positive aspects regardless of the market downturn. The token noticed an inter-week surge of as much as 14.2% from $0.345 to $0.394. Whereas it has dropped from that top, it nonetheless holds as much as 2.08%. Nevertheless, it trades dangerously near its flooring worth for this week and would possibly lose all its positive aspects quickly.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Plunges, Why ETH Could Soon Dive Below $1,000
Ethereum traded beneath the $1,150 assist in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is gaining bearish momentum and may dive beneath the $1,000 assist zone. Ethereum remained in a bearish zone beneath the $1,150 and $1,120 assist ranges. The worth is now buying and selling beneath $1,150 and the 100...
astaga.com
Ethereum Struggles To Hold Above $1,000 As Bears Push Harder; Will Price Go Lower?
ETH’s value misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to interrupt above $1,250. ETH’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. ETH’s value appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $1,100, with...
astaga.com
XRP Price Holds Ground While BTC and ETH Slide, Here’s Breakout Zone
Ripple did not clear $0.40 and corrected decrease in opposition to the US Greenback. XRP worth may begin an honest improve if it stays above the $0.345 assist zone. Ripple began a contemporary decline from the $0.40 resistance zone in opposition to the US greenback. The value is now buying...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s value misplaced its all-time excessive as value struggled to interrupt above $17,000. BTC’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s value appears to be like weak as the value struggles to carry above...
astaga.com
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s worth misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to carry above $0.7. MATIC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. MATIC’s worth appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $0.7, with...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Misery – Will BTC Price Continue Going Downhill This Week?
During the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the most important cryptocurrency when it comes to market capitalization, misplaced greater than 22% of its worth because it continues to battle in shaking off the consequences of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was worn out of...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Grinds Lower, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin value is slowly shifting decrease in direction of $15,500. BTC stays at a threat of extra losses except it settles above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin began a contemporary decline beneath the $16,500 and $16,400 ranges. The value is buying and selling beneath $16,500 and the 100 hourly easy...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Trend Overwhelmingly Negative, Bears Target $13K
Bitcoin value prolonged losses and retested the $15,800 help. BTC might proceed to maneuver down in the direction of the $15,000 and $14,000 ranges. Bitcoin began a recent decline beneath the $16,000 and $15,800 ranges. The worth is buying and selling beneath $16,400 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common.
astaga.com
The Sandbox SAND/USD prediction as token hits a new low in the year
The Sandbox (SAND/USD) crashed by practically 5% on Monday, extending its shedding streak within the bear market. The loss took the token to a yearly low of $0.52 earlier than recovering barely. Because it stands, the token of the Metaverse platform is underneath the management of bears. It isn’t solely...
astaga.com
Crypto trades in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin fall
The cryptocurrency market sees a brand new low on Sunday because it dips by 3.81% to $804.37 billion. Following the FTX’s turmoil, the 2 most vital cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin had been buying and selling in purple on Sunday night with shrinks of 6.35% and three.27% respectively. The present value of 1 Bitcoin is $16,108.85 which is decrease by 3.14%. With a 6.28% dip, the Ethereum coin is at $1,123.28. Dogecoin needed to face an enormous loss, because it drops from 8.7% to $0.07.
astaga.com
D-Day Looms For Bitcoin – Are DCG / Genesis Going Bankrupt?
The query of whether or not Genesis Buying and selling and Digital Forex Group (DCG) will go bust at present hangs over the crypto and Bitcoin market like a sword of Damocles. Within the occasion of chapter, DCG might be compelled to liquidate its money cow, Grayscale and its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).
astaga.com
Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?
MATIC value began a serious decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in management and may goal extra losses in the direction of $0.70 within the close to time period. MATIC value began a serious decline from nicely above $0.95 towards the US greenback. The worth is buying...
astaga.com
FTX Drainer Swapping Ethereum To Bitcoin; Will It Impact ETH Price?
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling beneath elevated promoting stress because of the current FTX collapse and hack. Nonetheless, the FTX hacker has made it extra strenuous for traders to belief the crypto market. The FTX drainer is now swapping Ethereum for Bitcoin amid a worth dump. FTX...
astaga.com
Here’s Why Ethereum Is Not Out Of The Woods Yet
Ethereum has been seeing some vital draw back popping out of the weekend. This was triggered by the FTX hacker, who at present holds lots of of hundreds of ETH, dumping a few of these cash for Bitcoin over the weekend. After dumping round 10,000 ETH, the digital asset had dumped greater than 7%, as a lot of buyers proceed monitoring the pockets.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Recovery Only Temporary As All Roads Lead To $15,000
Bitcoin recovered above $16,000 within the early hours of Monday after hitting $15,600 on Sunday. With the continued pattern above $16,000, it’s beginning to appear like the digital asset is lastly on a path to restoration however this isn’t the case. The restoration solely exhibits a brief stoppage in what’s a steady bleed as momentum continues to drop throughout the area.
astaga.com
ETH Tanks 8% Overnight As FTX Hacker Sells Ethereum Holdings
The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is beneath robust promoting stress on Sunday night. As of press time, Ethereum (ETH) is buying and selling 8.09% down at a worth of $1,120 and a market cap of $137 billion. On Sunday, November 20, reviews emerged that the FTX hacker who stole $600...
Agilent To $165? These Analysts Boost Price Targets On The Lab Tools Firm Following Upbeat Q3 Earnings
Agilent Technologies, Inc. A reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Agilent’s Q4 revenues rose 11% Y/Y to $1.85 billion, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.76 billion. The company reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.53, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.39. Full-year fiscal 2023 revenues are anticipated to be...
astaga.com
Binance Surpasses Coinbase To Become Largest Bitcoin Reserve Holder
Information reveals Binance has now surpassed Coinbase to develop into the change with the biggest Bitcoin reserve available in the market. Bitcoin Reserve Of Crypto Change Binance Has Shot Up Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance has develop into the biggest BTC reserve holder for...
Comments / 0