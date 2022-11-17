Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Related
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Each Prefer Different Stuffing
When it comes to what to put on your Thanksgiving dinner table this week, most of us agree on the turkey, but after that preferences vary wildly depending on where we live. A new Fox News study of the latest Google Trends finds that when it comes to one popular side dish, we can't even decide on what to call it.
Which Cities Are Building the Most New Apartments in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It seems like no matter where you look these days there are new apartment complexes popping up all over. That's certainly the case in Sioux Falls where nearly 2,000 new units were added in 2021 and more than 3,000 so far in 2022. But South Dakota's largest city is hardly...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Most Popular Holiday Casseroles in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
With Thanksgiving just one week away (November 24), a lot of us are starting to compile that grocery list to make sure we have all of the elements on hand for the perfect holiday meal. But when you plan out what's going to be on your Turkey Day table, have...
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts
Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!
If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
Iowa Is One of the Most Underrated States in America
One of the things about living in the 'flyover' part of the United States is that constant feeling that the rest of the country has no idea how good we have it here and what 'hidden gems' we have to offer if someone would just take the time to check us out.
Your Favorite Italian Pasta Was Made in Iowa and People Are Suing
I can't say as though I am the greatest cook in the world. I can't even say I'm the greatest cook in my household. In fact, my 14-year-old daughter probably surpasses me in that realm. I'm not worried, though. My 10-year-old son has no interest in cooking, so my third-place foothold is strong.
Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course
Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Minnesota & South Dakota KOA Campgrounds Receive Top Awards
Some of the best campgrounds in the country are the ones that have been around for decades. Whether privately owned or franchised. Camping is cool!. The first time we stayed at a KOA Campground we chose the West Gate KOA Holiday in Yellowstone Park. It was a long day of travel and dark by the time our tent was set up. Then we woke up to 10 inches of snow. Yes, camping is cool!
Minnesota, This Is How Long Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Will Last
Thanksgiving leftovers are one of the best parts of the celebration. But how long can you keep them in your fridge before you'll make your family sick!?. If you are blessed enough to have a good 'ol Minnesota Thanksgiving get-together with a large group of family and friends chances are you'll have tasty leftovers.
Iowa Artist to Show Off Unique Skills On Disney Show
I don't know about you, but these sorts of television shows are right up my alley!. An Iowa based artist will be making her television debut in a brand-new holiday themed competition program. Rachel Spurling, an Iowa native and 2018 Clarke University graduate already has an incredible body of work.
10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested
Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0