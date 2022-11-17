Some of the best campgrounds in the country are the ones that have been around for decades. Whether privately owned or franchised. Camping is cool!. The first time we stayed at a KOA Campground we chose the West Gate KOA Holiday in Yellowstone Park. It was a long day of travel and dark by the time our tent was set up. Then we woke up to 10 inches of snow. Yes, camping is cool!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO