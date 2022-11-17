ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Each Prefer Different Stuffing

When it comes to what to put on your Thanksgiving dinner table this week, most of us agree on the turkey, but after that preferences vary wildly depending on where we live. A new Fox News study of the latest Google Trends finds that when it comes to one popular side dish, we can't even decide on what to call it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts

Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!

If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
IOWA STATE
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age

As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Is One of the Most Underrated States in America

One of the things about living in the 'flyover' part of the United States is that constant feeling that the rest of the country has no idea how good we have it here and what 'hidden gems' we have to offer if someone would just take the time to check us out.
IOWA STATE
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
Minnesota & South Dakota KOA Campgrounds Receive Top Awards

Some of the best campgrounds in the country are the ones that have been around for decades. Whether privately owned or franchised. Camping is cool!. The first time we stayed at a KOA Campground we chose the West Gate KOA Holiday in Yellowstone Park. It was a long day of travel and dark by the time our tent was set up. Then we woke up to 10 inches of snow. Yes, camping is cool!
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Artist to Show Off Unique Skills On Disney Show

I don't know about you, but these sorts of television shows are right up my alley!. An Iowa based artist will be making her television debut in a brand-new holiday themed competition program. Rachel Spurling, an Iowa native and 2018 Clarke University graduate already has an incredible body of work.
IOWA STATE
10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested

Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

