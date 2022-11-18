Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?
MATIC value began a serious decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in management and may goal extra losses in the direction of $0.70 within the close to time period. MATIC value began a serious decline from nicely above $0.95 towards the US greenback. The worth is buying...
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin value is trending to the draw back and appears on monitor to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is dealing with the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. As soon as the world’s second-largest crypto buying and selling platform, the corporate filed for chapter safety.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Plunges, Why ETH Could Soon Dive Below $1,000
Ethereum traded beneath the $1,150 assist in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is gaining bearish momentum and may dive beneath the $1,000 assist zone. Ethereum remained in a bearish zone beneath the $1,150 and $1,120 assist ranges. The worth is now buying and selling beneath $1,150 and the 100...
astaga.com
Here’s Why Ethereum Is Not Out Of The Woods Yet
Ethereum has been seeing some vital draw back popping out of the weekend. This was triggered by the FTX hacker, who at present holds lots of of hundreds of ETH, dumping a few of these cash for Bitcoin over the weekend. After dumping round 10,000 ETH, the digital asset had dumped greater than 7%, as a lot of buyers proceed monitoring the pockets.
astaga.com
FTX Drainer Swapping Ethereum To Bitcoin; Will It Impact ETH Price?
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling beneath elevated promoting stress because of the current FTX collapse and hack. Nonetheless, the FTX hacker has made it extra strenuous for traders to belief the crypto market. The FTX drainer is now swapping Ethereum for Bitcoin amid a worth dump. FTX...
This Monster Growth Stock Just Reported Searing 56% Revenue Growth
This fitness industry stock won't remain under the radar for long if it keeps growing at this rate.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Grinds Lower, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin value is slowly shifting decrease in direction of $15,500. BTC stays at a threat of extra losses except it settles above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin began a contemporary decline beneath the $16,500 and $16,400 ranges. The value is buying and selling beneath $16,500 and the 100 hourly easy...
astaga.com
Huobi Token (HT) Up By 12%; Here’s Why
The global crypto market is trading below elevated promoting strain on account of surging uncertainty. In the meantime, Huobi Token (HT) has decoupled from the continued market sentiments. Nevertheless, the HT worth surge is guided by the most recent bulletins made by Justin Solar and Huobi world. Huobi goals to...
astaga.com
Binance Refuses Any Investment to Save Crypto Lender Genesis, Bankruptcy Ahead?
Crypto brokerage agency Genesis Buying and selling is struggling majorly to boost contemporary capital in its present time of misery. As per the most recent WSJ report, the crypto lender additionally approached gamers like Binance and Apollo World Administration to bid for its mortgage ebook. Nonetheless, sources accustomed to the...
astaga.com
ETH Tanks 8% Overnight As FTX Hacker Sells Ethereum Holdings
The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is beneath robust promoting stress on Sunday night. As of press time, Ethereum (ETH) is buying and selling 8.09% down at a worth of $1,120 and a market cap of $137 billion. On Sunday, November 20, reviews emerged that the FTX hacker who stole $600...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Misery – Will BTC Price Continue Going Downhill This Week?
During the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the most important cryptocurrency when it comes to market capitalization, misplaced greater than 22% of its worth because it continues to battle in shaking off the consequences of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was worn out of...
astaga.com
Vitalik Discusses Ethereum Scalability Solutions Amid FTX Crisis
Ethereum co founder and CEO Vitalik Buterin in a latest letter proposed the plan of utilizing the ZK-SNark characteristic to enhance the Ethereum community’s scalability. In a letter, he additionally talked about Balaji Srinivasan, the previous CTO of Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance, for dialogue. Ethereum CEO discusses significance of...
astaga.com
Bitcoin could slip below $16k as market losses nearly $40 billion
The cryptocurrency market has began the week in a unfavorable method, with costs of most cash down by greater than 4% within the final 24 hours. Bitcoin, the world’s main cryptocurrency by market cap, has been underperforming over the previous couple of hours. The price of Bitcoin is down by greater than 3% within the final 24 hours and is now buying and selling at round $16,071 per coin.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Trend Overwhelmingly Negative, Bears Target $13K
Bitcoin value prolonged losses and retested the $15,800 help. BTC might proceed to maneuver down in the direction of the $15,000 and $14,000 ranges. Bitcoin began a recent decline beneath the $16,000 and $15,800 ranges. The worth is buying and selling beneath $16,400 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common.
astaga.com
The Sandbox SAND/USD prediction as token hits a new low in the year
The Sandbox (SAND/USD) crashed by practically 5% on Monday, extending its shedding streak within the bear market. The loss took the token to a yearly low of $0.52 earlier than recovering barely. Because it stands, the token of the Metaverse platform is underneath the management of bears. It isn’t solely...
astaga.com
Nearly 400K ETH Moved By Whales
Ethereum, the world’s second largest crypto value dropped by greater than 8% within the final 24 hours. Nonetheless, this Ethereum price move has motivated the crypto whales so as to add extra ETH to their holdings. ETH value tanks; Crypto whales add. As per the Whale Alert information, Crypto...
Vipshop Clocks 13% Decline In Q3 Revenue As Macro & Pandemic Headwinds Weigh
Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 13.3% year-on-year to $3.04 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $3.06 billion. Drivers: Vipshop's GMV declined 6.5% Y/Y to RMB37.6 billion. The number of active customers decreased by 6.6% Y/Y to 41 million. Total orders fell 2.7% Y/Y to 168.3 million.
astaga.com
Altcoins like Chainlink, Tron and Litecoin Make an Upmove
The broader cryptocurrency market is going through robust promoting stress over the past 3-4 days slipping underneath the $800 billion market cap. Nevertheless, a couple of altcoins like Chainlink (LINK), Tron (TRX), and Litecoin (LTC) have seen renewed investor curiosity thus defying the market correction. Whereas Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
astaga.com
Binance Surpasses Coinbase To Become Largest Bitcoin Reserve Holder
Information reveals Binance has now surpassed Coinbase to develop into the change with the biggest Bitcoin reserve available in the market. Bitcoin Reserve Of Crypto Change Binance Has Shot Up Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance has develop into the biggest BTC reserve holder for...
astaga.com
Investors Panic As Largest Bitcoin Fund Hits All-Time Low Premiums
The Grayscale Bitcoin Fund (GBTC) stays the most important authorized bitcoin fund on the earth with a whole bunch of hundreds of BTC in holdings. Nevertheless, given latest developments, the worth of the fund has taken a large hit. GBTC had been buying and selling for a excessive premium for many of the yr, however with the problems rocking Genesis Buying and selling, which shares the identical father or mother firm with the bitcoin fund, the premium has now risen to an all-time excessive.
Comments / 0