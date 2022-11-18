The cryptocurrency market has began the week in a unfavorable method, with costs of most cash down by greater than 4% within the final 24 hours. Bitcoin, the world’s main cryptocurrency by market cap, has been underperforming over the previous couple of hours. The price of Bitcoin is down by greater than 3% within the final 24 hours and is now buying and selling at round $16,071 per coin.

1 DAY AGO