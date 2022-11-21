ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Save £137 on a Tefal actifry genius with this early Black Friday deal from Amazon

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddd03_0jFe6bfN00

Amazon is one of the UK’s biggest retailers when it comes to home electronics and kitchen appliances, which means we always like to keep a close eye on the retailer during the festive season.

We’ve got a full guide for all the best deals we’ve spotted at Amazon , but one particular deal we found was too good to miss, now the Black Friday sales are beginning to kick off in earnest.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

One particular category we’re fond of is air fryers – a handy appliance that not only cooks food more cost effectively compared with a conventional oven but also does so with less fat, meaning healthier food options.

Which is why we were happy to spot one of our favourite air fryers in the early list of deals from Tefal. The model in question is part of the actifry range, which boasts up to nine different cooking modes.

To find out how to save money on a Tefal air fryer, keep reading below.

Read more:

Tefal actifry XL two-in-one YV970840 air fryer: Was £284.99, now £147.99 Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DsC0_0jFe6bfN00

Air fryers have been one of the must-have products in 2022, thanks to their ability to cook food with less fat quickly, while being more energy efficient than other appliances. The similar Tefal actifry model that was featured in our review of the best air fryers left our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests”, so we’re certain that this two-in-one model is up to the task.

Right now, there’s a saving of £137 at Amazon, making this an excellent purchase for all your home-cooking needs.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Black Friday deals 2022: Best discounts on Xbox Series S, air fryers and more

Black Friday is finally upon us, with the mammoth sale being the best time of the year to save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more. Despite kicking off its sale a week ago, Amazon has left its best deals for this weekend – and they do not disappoint. The online giant’s event will see you save on several ever-popular items, including Nintendo Switch consoles, air fryers and Apple gadgets. Officially landing today (Friday 25 November), the sale runs through to Cyber Monday on 28 November. As well as big-ticket products from Shark,...
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best offers on consoles, games and bundles

Gamers, we hope your joy-con fingers are ready because Black Friday is finally here. Over the next four days, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Deals on consoles, games, accessories and subscriptions are always hugely popular every year, and while interest...
The Independent

Save 40% on the Fitbit versa 3 smartwatch in this Black Friday deal

If you’re looking for a great deal on a smartwatch and fitness tracker this Black Friday, but don’t want to splash out on a pricey Apple Watch, then this could be the deal for you.You don’t need us to remind you that Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with prices slashed by loads of retailers across a huge range of products. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops. And we at IndyBest are here to bring you the...
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Best offers from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more

Black Friday is finally here, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The biggest shopping event of the year will run all weekend and bring discounts on everything from TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, Nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more. As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday...
The Independent

Electric toothbrush Black Friday deals 2022: Best discounts on Oral-B, water flossers and more

Black Friday is finally here, and we’re busy sifting through an avalanche of deals dropping left, right and centre. Everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to tech, mattresses and home appliances are seeing their prices slashed.While the event didn’t officially land until today (25 November), Black Friday discounts began rolling out earlier than ever this year, with several retailers, including Very, Argos, Boots and John Lewis & Partners, cutting prices on popular items at the start of November. Dental care products are some of the most sought-after items on Black Friday, and they often see the most significant price cuts. We’re talking electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips, teeth whitening kits, water flossers, and anything and...
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2022: Best discounts on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG and more

Looking for a cheap telly? Black Friday is generally the best time of year to find a good deal on a TV, with Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung cutting prices on their latest 4K and OLED sets. Television prices fluctuate massively throughout the year, and because Black Friday has grown to become such a giant shopping event, manufacturers are on a mission to lure shoppers in with discounts that look good on paper, but aren’t necessarily great deals.That’s why we’re sieving through the Black Friday TV deals to filter out the rubbish and show you actual discounts on televisions we’ve...
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

The Black Friday extravaganza is well and truly underway with everything from beauty and home appliances to dehumidifiers and the latest tech getting once-in-a-blue-moon price cuts. But the deal train is also stopping at Ugg town, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop during the sale, with stellar...
The Independent

‘Steady start’ to Black Friday despite cost pressure on shoppers

Retailers have seen a “steady start” to Black Friday trading amid fears the rising cost-of-living could weigh on shoppers.Barclaycard Payments has revealed that sales volumes on Friday have been consistent with what was recorded on Black Friday last year.As of 1pm, the credit card firm, which processes £1 of every £3 spent in the UK, said transaction volumes were 0.7% higher year-on-year.Barclaycard said this included rapid sales around lunchtime, with the firm reporting a record number of transactions per second between 12 and 1pm.It's likely the feel good factor in the run up to the World Cup, with the England...
The Independent

Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: The best discounts, from vacuums to dehumidifiers

The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday has officially arrived, with the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, Dyson, Lakeland, AO, Argos, Currys and Very all taking part. The sale traditionally takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, but the bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products –...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Swear by This Product Instead of Botox — & It’s on Rare Sale for 31% Off for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel, also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.” So not only does the Princess of Wales swear...
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy