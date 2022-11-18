ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Farmersburg home destroyed by fire

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in Farmersburg this afternoon. Crews were dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of West Cyrus Street. Residents were in the home when the fire started, but escaped without injury. The Thunderbird Fire Department...
Adoption Day links nearly a dozen Vigo Co. kids to forever families

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a big day for many in Vigo County as they formally adopted children into their families. An Adoption Day ceremony took place at the Vigo County courthouse featuring several state and local guest speakers. Around a dozen, families adopted children today, including Dawn Arnold and her husband. They adopted a one-year-old boy named Wesley.
Vigo County elections certified

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Election Board met on Friday afternoon to certify the elections for the 2022 season. The election board’s Democrat representative John Kessler, the Republican representative, Jerry Arnold, and the board’s secretary, Brad Newman were all in attendance and led the meeting. The meeting opened with a review of contested votes throughout the county, ending with 6 additional votes added to the final election results.
Haworth to take new position in Allen County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rob Haworth, VCSC School Board superintendent, is set to retire from his current position at the beginning of 2023 and take a new position as United Way’s CEO and President in Allen County. While Haworth has a history of working in education, after...
VCEF awards Vigo County Schools $38,500

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded $38,500 to schools across the county Friday during a ‘Business and Bagels’ celebration at Otter Creek Middle School. 20 schools within the Vigo County School Corporation received between $1,000 and $3,000 a piece, with the money...
Holiday Market and Expo returns to Sullivan this weekend

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents can get some holiday shopping done this weekend at the Holiday Market and Expo. It’s taking place at the Sullivan Civic Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is free, but if visitors bring a canned good to donate...
Miracle on 7th Street begins collecting donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local effort to feed families in need is getting a head start this year. Every year food and monetary donations are collected during Miracle on 7th Street. It’s an event that takes place the first weekend of December in downtown Terre Haute.
Food donations will create Thanksgiving baskets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Some 600 families will receive what they need to make a complete Thanksgiving dinner this year. It’s thanks to many of you who are participating in the Midas “Drive Out Hunger” food drive. Our station, along with Midas, Baesler’s Market and...
