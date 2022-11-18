VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Election Board met on Friday afternoon to certify the elections for the 2022 season. The election board’s Democrat representative John Kessler, the Republican representative, Jerry Arnold, and the board’s secretary, Brad Newman were all in attendance and led the meeting. The meeting opened with a review of contested votes throughout the county, ending with 6 additional votes added to the final election results.

