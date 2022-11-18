Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier is basically where they were last year
A lot of the narrative surrounding this team right now is that this team has either made progress since last season or will make significant progress as the season goes on. A tweeter mentioned that this team, from a program that has missed four straight NCAA tournaments, would be an eight or nine seed. This was shouted down as being too pessimistic. Right here JBel (and we love you) said “Miller is having a big impact and it is only going to get better.”
UC Moves Up Slightly In Latest National Polls
The Bearcats beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday.
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Indiana at Xavier
Indiana will face its first major test of the season on Friday. The No. 12 Hoosiers are set to battle Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games at the Cintas Center. Friday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. ET tip on FS1:. The first of Indiana’s four marquee non-conference...
Three Down Look: Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3
Cincinnati had to call on Evan Prater to guide the victory after Ben Bryant went out with an injury.
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
Coach TV: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's postgame Q&A after IU's 81-79 win at Xavier
CINCINNATI — Watch Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's complete postgame Q&A after No. 12 IU's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
CBS Sports
Xavier vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #12 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Xavier Musketeers at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Cintas Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati
Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
spectrumnews1.com
Student journalists shed light on NKU president's departure
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The reporting of some student journalists at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) could shed some light on the announcement of the university’s president, Dr. Ashish Vaidya’s coming departure. NKU announced Vaidya will leave his post effective Dec. 19, 2022 at a recent NKU Board...
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
Though winter weather is here to stay for the season, there's plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State this weekend.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
linknky.com
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer pursuing new job amid budget deficit
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance Jeremy Alltop is seeking a new job, according to an article from Central Michigan University. Alltop, who only began at NKU four months ago in July 2022, has become a finalist for the vice president of finance position at Central Michigan University (CMU). CMU publicly announced that Alltop would be visiting the university on Monday, Nov. 14, along with two other candidates in the following two days.
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Announces New Gun Laws, Zoning Changes During State of the City Address
The mayor walked out to the sounds of Lizzo before announcing a "redesign" plan for the city.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Here are the Very Worst Cincinnati Date Ideas, According to Redditors
It’s hard to have a bad time in Cincinnati with our plethora of amazing restaurants, bars and breweries and weekly events. That being said, every city has its downsides, and those were highlighted in the most hilarious way possible when Redditor estrong24 asked others in Cincinnati to plan the worst dates possible in the city.
linknky.com
Why Covington? Why not Covington?
Local business owners and community leaders gathered for an open forum on “Why Covington?” at The Globe in Covington during the Covington Business Council meeting Thursday. Luncheon sponsor DBL Law presented on the company’s relocation back to Covington to the Monarch Building at 109 E. 4th St., which...
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
University of Cincinnati News Record
'Voiced concerns regarding equity': UC College of Nursing faces allegations over diversity
A recent letter shared on social media expressing racist and genocidal rhetoric has sparked a conversation about diversity and inclusion at the University of Cincinnati (UC), especially within the College of Nursing. Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the...
linknky.com
Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger
Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
WCPO
Kroger slashes frozen turkey prices to 49 cents a pound
CINCINNATI — No doubt you have heard by now that turkey prices are up sharply this year, due to higher feed, labor, and shipping costs. Avian flu has also cut supplies by several million birds, also pushing prices higher. As a result, frozen and fresh turkeys are 30 percent...
wvxu.org
Turkeys away! Here's TVKiese's list of Thanksgiving week specials and movies
Turkey's away! Once again, WKRP bombs the Pinedale Shopping Mall with live turkeys dropped from a helicopter as MeTV repeats the classic 1978 WKRP in Cincinnati episode the Sunday of Thanksgiving week. That's a great way to start Thanksgiving week on television, which is always packed with old holiday favorites.
