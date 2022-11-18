ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier is basically where they were last year

A lot of the narrative surrounding this team right now is that this team has either made progress since last season or will make significant progress as the season goes on. A tweeter mentioned that this team, from a program that has missed four straight NCAA tournaments, would be an eight or nine seed. This was shouted down as being too pessimistic. Right here JBel (and we love you) said “Miller is having a big impact and it is only going to get better.”
CINCINNATI, OH
insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Indiana at Xavier

Indiana will face its first major test of the season on Friday. The No. 12 Hoosiers are set to battle Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games at the Cintas Center. Friday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. ET tip on FS1:. The first of Indiana’s four marquee non-conference...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati

Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Student journalists shed light on NKU president's departure

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The reporting of some student journalists at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) could shed some light on the announcement of the university’s president, Dr. Ashish Vaidya’s coming departure. NKU announced Vaidya will leave his post effective Dec. 19, 2022 at a recent NKU Board...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

NKU’s Chief Financial Officer pursuing new job amid budget deficit

NKU’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance Jeremy Alltop is seeking a new job, according to an article from Central Michigan University. Alltop, who only began at NKU four months ago in July 2022, has become a finalist for the vice president of finance position at Central Michigan University (CMU). CMU publicly announced that Alltop would be visiting the university on Monday, Nov. 14, along with two other candidates in the following two days.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here are the Very Worst Cincinnati Date Ideas, According to Redditors

It’s hard to have a bad time in Cincinnati with our plethora of amazing restaurants, bars and breweries and weekly events. That being said, every city has its downsides, and those were highlighted in the most hilarious way possible when Redditor estrong24 asked others in Cincinnati to plan the worst dates possible in the city.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Why Covington? Why not Covington?

Local business owners and community leaders gathered for an open forum on “Why Covington?” at The Globe in Covington during the Covington Business Council meeting Thursday. Luncheon sponsor DBL Law presented on the company’s relocation back to Covington to the Monarch Building at 109 E. 4th St., which...
COVINGTON, KY
University of Cincinnati News Record

'Voiced concerns regarding equity': UC College of Nursing faces allegations over diversity

A recent letter shared on social media expressing racist and genocidal rhetoric has sparked a conversation about diversity and inclusion at the University of Cincinnati (UC), especially within the College of Nursing. Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the...
linknky.com

Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger

Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
ERLANGER, KY
WCPO

Kroger slashes frozen turkey prices to 49 cents a pound

CINCINNATI — No doubt you have heard by now that turkey prices are up sharply this year, due to higher feed, labor, and shipping costs. Avian flu has also cut supplies by several million birds, also pushing prices higher. As a result, frozen and fresh turkeys are 30 percent...
CINCINNATI, OH

