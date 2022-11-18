ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
Colorado lawmakers react to Club Q shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 18 injured just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. This is horrific, sickening, and devasting. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this terrible […]
Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Reader: El Pollo Loco Back? Enough California in Colorado!

First came Shake Shack and In-N-Out, then Whataburger. Now another fast-food chain with a cult following has returned to Colorado. There were a few El Pollo Locos in Denver before the last one shuttered at 1401 South Federal Boulevard. But on November 15, El Pollo Loco opened a brand-new spot at 4698 Peoria Street. The addition is part of big expansion plans for the L.A.-born brand that specializes in fire-grilled chicken. By 2026, it plans to add 140 new locations to its current 480-plus outposts in the western part of the country.
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
