First came Shake Shack and In-N-Out, then Whataburger. Now another fast-food chain with a cult following has returned to Colorado. There were a few El Pollo Locos in Denver before the last one shuttered at 1401 South Federal Boulevard. But on November 15, El Pollo Loco opened a brand-new spot at 4698 Peoria Street. The addition is part of big expansion plans for the L.A.-born brand that specializes in fire-grilled chicken. By 2026, it plans to add 140 new locations to its current 480-plus outposts in the western part of the country.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO