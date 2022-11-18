Main Road in Aquebogue is closed to traffic this morning between Colonial Drive and Church Lane due to an early morning crash that snapped a utility pole. The pole and downed wires are blocking both lanes of travel. PSEG is on scene, police said. There is currently no firm estimate of when the road will be reopened, according to Riverhead Police. It will likely be closed most of the morning, police said.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO