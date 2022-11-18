Read full article on original website
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Public Notice: Riverhead Central School District — Notice of regular meeting of board of education
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education will hold a REGULAR MEETING on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Riverhead High School, Room #123, 700 Harrison Avenue, Riverhead, New York. After the meeting is opened to the public, the Board of Education will immediately recess into Executive Session to discuss topics in accordance with Open Meetings Law §105 (f). The REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL BEGIN AT APPROXIMATELY 7:00 PM in the Riverhead High School Auditorium.
Parking and storage of vehicles, boats, trailers and campers in front yards of homes, except on driveways, now punishable by $500 fine
Parking vehicles in “non-driveway areas” of a front yard is now a violation of Riverhead Town Code. The Town Board on Tuesday approved a code amendment to prohibit parking, placement or storage of vehicles, including boats, trailers, RVs and campers in non-driveway areas of the front yard of all one-, two- and multifamily dwellings.
Sellers relent: Long Island home price cuts at 3-year high
Long Island home shoppers are finally seeing a ray of sunshine. The percentage of houses on the market that have dropped in price at least once is at its highest level in three years, Newsday reported. Among Nassau County homes for sale, 35 percent have dropped in price since being...
LI man sentenced for viciously beating nephews with metal pipe, causing amputation
Suffolk County officials on Tuesday announced that a 42-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison for beating his two nephews with a metal pipe in 2018.
Going shopping in Riverhead on Black Friday? Here are opening times at local stores
Shopping for holiday deals on Thanksgiving Day is a thing of the past, as major retailers will remain closed for the holiday again this year. Stores are no longer opening in the middle of the night on Black Friday, with most opening their doors a few hours earlier than usual and some even opening at their regular times.
Commack Man Dies After Driving Off Bay Shore Dock
A Commack man died Tuesday when he drove off a dock into the water, Suffolk Police said. Robert Lancaster apparently suffered a medical emergency, police said. He was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock in Bay Shore and drove into the water Read More ...
Long Island Deli Clerk Arrested for Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for selling alcohol to a minor in Lindenhurst on Friday. In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol to minors at 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, at approximately 3:10 p.m. The clerk, Abodhaibah Ebrahim, sold White Claws to a person less than 21 years old.
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Coyote Attacks 2 Local Residents On Walk In North Salem
A town in the region is warning residents to be on the lookout for a rabid coyote after two residents were attacked while walking. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Thursday, Nov. 17 shortly after 5 p.m. in North Salem on Turkey Hill Road. One person was bitten...
Main Road in Aquebogue closed to traffic Saturday morning after crash
Main Road in Aquebogue is closed to traffic this morning between Colonial Drive and Church Lane due to an early morning crash that snapped a utility pole. The pole and downed wires are blocking both lanes of travel. PSEG is on scene, police said. There is currently no firm estimate of when the road will be reopened, according to Riverhead Police. It will likely be closed most of the morning, police said.
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Eversource rate hikes lead consumers elsewhere
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
Suffolk police warn residents of nationwide internet scam regarding missing people
The post says someone claims their son from Copiague is missing, but Suffolk police commissioner Rodney Harrison says they went to Copiague and there's nobody missing of that person’s name.
50-Year-Old Set Fire To Nassau Community College Gym With People Inside, Police Say
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson at a Long Island college gymnasium while people were inside, authorities said. Robert Iannone, of Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of arson, Nassau County Police said. Investigators were called to Nassau Community College in Uniondale...
Investigators are requesting information from the public for 4 unsolved homicides
Police believe witnesses saw something in each of the cases and investigators want to make sure they speak to anyone who has information to help close the cases.
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by 2 Vehicles
A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after he was struck by two vehicles in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said. The man was wallking in the westbound lane of East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue when he was struck first by a westbound 2009 Honda Read More ...
Person who placed camera inside LI high school bathroom sought
Police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a bathroom at a Long Island High School on Thursday, authorities said.
Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford
Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
