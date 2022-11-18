ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverheadlocal.com

Public Notice: Riverhead Central School District — Notice of regular meeting of board of education

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education will hold a REGULAR MEETING on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Riverhead High School, Room #123, 700 Harrison Avenue, Riverhead, New York. After the meeting is opened to the public, the Board of Education will immediately recess into Executive Session to discuss topics in accordance with Open Meetings Law §105 (f). The REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL BEGIN AT APPROXIMATELY 7:00 PM in the Riverhead High School Auditorium.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Parking and storage of vehicles, boats, trailers and campers in front yards of homes, except on driveways, now punishable by $500 fine

Parking vehicles in “non-driveway areas” of a front yard is now a violation of Riverhead Town Code. The Town Board on Tuesday approved a code amendment to prohibit parking, placement or storage of vehicles, including boats, trailers, RVs and campers in non-driveway areas of the front yard of all one-, two- and multifamily dwellings.
RIVERHEAD, NY
therealdeal.com

Sellers relent: Long Island home price cuts at 3-year high

Long Island home shoppers are finally seeing a ray of sunshine. The percentage of houses on the market that have dropped in price at least once is at its highest level in three years, Newsday reported. Among Nassau County homes for sale, 35 percent have dropped in price since being...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Deli Clerk Arrested for Selling Alcohol to a Minor

Suffolk County Police arrested a man for selling alcohol to a minor in Lindenhurst on Friday. In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol to minors at 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, at approximately 3:10 p.m. The clerk, Abodhaibah Ebrahim, sold White Claws to a person less than 21 years old.
LINDENHURST, NY
longisland.com

Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina

First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
riverheadlocal

Main Road in Aquebogue closed to traffic Saturday morning after crash

Main Road in Aquebogue is closed to traffic this morning between Colonial Drive and Church Lane due to an early morning crash that snapped a utility pole. The pole and downed wires are blocking both lanes of travel. PSEG is on scene, police said. There is currently no firm estimate of when the road will be reopened, according to Riverhead Police. It will likely be closed most of the morning, police said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme

Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Eyewitness News

Eversource rate hikes lead consumers elsewhere

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
NAUGATUCK, CT
HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by 2 Vehicles

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after he was struck by two vehicles in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said. The man was wallking in the westbound lane of East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue when he was struck first by a westbound 2009 Honda Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy