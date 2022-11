PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education will hold a REGULAR MEETING on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Riverhead High School, Room #123, 700 Harrison Avenue, Riverhead, New York. After the meeting is opened to the public, the Board of Education will immediately recess into Executive Session to discuss topics in accordance with Open Meetings Law §105 (f). The REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL BEGIN AT APPROXIMATELY 7:00 PM in the Riverhead High School Auditorium.

