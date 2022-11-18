Read full article on original website
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins Great Plains Health
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family, a press release announced Monday. Beginning Jan. 1, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed |...
112222-npt-new-eyesurgeonsbrief_merged
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family, a press release announced Monday. Beginning Jan. 1, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring...
Welfare check turns into hours-long standoff on city's west side on Sunday
A welfare check on a 33-year-old North Platte man just after noon Sunday turned into a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement that lasted until 10:30 p.m. The man was taken into emergency protective custody and transported to Great Plains Health, according to a North Platte Police Department media release. The...
Playhouse coffee pot still brewing
“The Coffee Pot Is On” tradition taken from the North Platte Canteen effort during World War II continues to raise funds for the North Platte Community Playhouse. During the Canteen years, “The coffee pot is on” was the cue that the trains carrying U.S. troops headed off to war were coming into town. During that time, North Platte and the surrounding communities came together to welcome the troops and to offer them a meal and a respite.
North Platte woman dead, man in custody after pursuit near York
YORK — A North Platte woman is dead and a North Platte man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit that ended in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release. According to the patrol, a trooper saw an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 22
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
Rail accord doesn't relieve strain on workers, 2 union leaders say
A tentative nationwide railroad collective bargaining deal didn’t make enough progress on quality-of-life issues that unionized railroaders want resolved, Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley said Monday. He spoke with The Telegraph after news broke that the national membership of his own SMART-TD union had narrowly refused...
MPCC 'winterim' classes start Dec. 12
Registration is open for “winterim” classes at Mid-Plains Community College. Winterim is the period between the end of the fall term and start of the spring semester. Classes will begin Dec. 12 and will finish by Jan. 12. The month-long courses offer a unique opportunity to earn credits...
Parrett named NPCC Business Student of the Month
Ashlyn Parrett of Maxwell was selected as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November. Parrett graduated from Maxwell High School in 2019 and is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC. “I chose NPCC because I’ve always known the college as a launchpad to success and reaching...
North Platte Public Schools Employees of the Month recognized by board of education
North Platte Public Schools recognized its August, September and October employees of the month during the November Board of Education meeting. For the 2022-23 school year, the district adapted its protocols to recognize both certified and non-certified employees each month. “The newly adapted protocols allow the district to consider employees...
Heritage Local and The Espresso Shop partner up
New online local foods marketplace, Heritage Local Co., has added another vendor to their lineup. Heritage Local has partnered with North Platte entrepreneur Brandon Raby, owner of The Espresso Shop, bringing small batch coffee beans to their current list of local food offerings, the company said in a press release.
Museum hosting Holiday at the Henri
The Robert Henri Museum will host the annual Holiday at the Henri on Dec. 2 and 3 at 218 E. Eighth St., in Cozad. From 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2, the museum will be hosting an open house which will include Christmas decorations and guided tours of the historic home and art gallery. Refreshments will be served including desserts, coffee and beverages.
