Read full article on original website
Related
Spiders and Snakes: Ring Reveals Scariest Creatures Caught On Doorbell Cam
To mark Halloween, Ring has shared footage of some of the most terrifying critters ever spotted on a doorbell camera, and it doesn't make for relaxing viewing.
newsnet5
Watch: Adult elephants react to birth of new baby in their herd
It has been nearly a decade, but adult elephants at Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust have welcomed in a new baby to their orphan-elephant herd. Elephants in that herd have shown that they've developed a tradition of mothers returning to their herd, or from the wild back to a stockade, to show off a new baby.
A Baby Elephant Crashed A Reporter's TV Hit & He Tried So Hard To Keep Going (VIDEO)
How long would you last at your job if you had an elephant's trunk poking around on top of your head?. A reporter in Kenya has the internet in stitches after an adorable encounter with a bunch of baby elephants, including one that totally ruined his attempt at being a serious TV journalist.
Adorable moment dog watches as two huge whales surface inches from boat
Adorable footage captures the moment a dog has its first-ever interaction with two huge whales that surfaced inches from a boat. Skipper, a one-year-old Australian shepherd, can be seen hopping around on the deck with excitement as the gigantic marine mammals appear at the side of the whale-watching boat. Owner...
The best nature photos of 2022 include giraffes fighting by 'necking,' neon green mushrooms, and a baby elephant rescue
The Nature Conservancy awarded photos of sparring giraffes, squabbling eagles, stunning colorful landscapes, and fireflies lighting a dark forest.
Meet the YouTuber who becomes a real-life dog.
In today's times, when people spend millions of dollars to look like superstars and look beautiful, a man chooses to invest his money in something that people love the most: dogs.
Incredibly Rare Wandering Cougar Caught on Video
"The cameras that we set-up to get footage of wolves do pick up footage of relatively cryptic wildlife in our area from time to time," researcher Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
A Goat with Cyclops Eyes
© Jam Press Vid/Rare Shot News — The Mirror. This past Thursday in Sultanpur India, an unusual story has crowds of people rushing to see and worship a goat born with two eyes in a single socket.
WATCH: Bald Eagle Tries to Make Snack Out of Crab, Immediately Regrets Everything
In this viral video posted by Outsider, a bald eagle decides to go searching for a crab and immediately regrets that decision. The video begins as the eagle, perched on a rock which juts up from the ocean water, looks around and inspects the area below. Eventually, the bird pecks...
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed
When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
a-z-animals.com
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Watch the 5 best dog videos on Twitter this week
From the scariest halloween dog costume ever to a burrito-eating bulldog, here's the best dogs from Twitter this week
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman. Fishing is a pastime for many, including those that live in the Sunshine State. A unique fish you can only toss a line for in Florida is called Tarpon. These animals may reach a length of eight feet and a weight of 280 pounds.
WATCH: Falcon Flies Off With Kitten in Brutal Clip
Falcons are skilled aerial predators, hunting everything from small songbirds to rabbits and gophers. However, when presented with the opportunity, they will also nab some of our small human companions, including cats and dogs. The below clip sees the moment a tiny kitten finds itself in the lethal talons of a hunting falcon.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Crocodile Catch a Cheetah With Lightning Fast Strike
Is it even possible for one of the fastest creatures on earth to get taken down by one of the water’s most ferocious predators? This was true for an unfortunate cheetah cub that fell prey to a large crocodile during a live safari video. When Busani Mtshali found a...
DIY Photography
This 3D printed cage stops your microphone cable from falling out of the Rode Wireless GO II Transmitter
Now, I have to admit, this isn’t a problem I’ve faced myself, but it is a problem I’ve seen a few other people mention, both in person and on social media. The Rode Wireless GO II is pretty much the standard by which others are judged when it comes to tiny wireless microphones. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best in every aspect, it just means they set the original standard because they’re the second generation of the first type.
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida Farm
Seeing a Gypsy Vanner horse trotting in a field is a sight that might give you pause. The horse is arguably beautiful, as many horses are, but the silky hair that covers their hooves and their powerful grace make them unique and striking. They're also a new, relatively rare breed. And you can see them right here in Florida. In fact, the farm where they live is a top attraction in Ocala.
a-z-animals.com
This Warthog Has the Worst Wakeup Call From a Leopard
South Africa’s Lowveld region of Mpumalanga is home to the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, which is close to the Kruger National Park. The Sabi Sand Game Reserve, often known as Sabi Sand Wildtuin, is a collection of exclusive game reserves. The Sabie River, which forms the park’s southern boundary,...
Thousands of starlings take to sky creating stunning spectacle in Somerset
A wildlife photographer captured a stunning spectacle of thousands of starlings on the Somerset Levels.Robin Morrison went out at dawn and dusk on the coastal plain and wetland area to document the birds as they gather for the winter roost.“There are currently around 100,000 birds in the roost although this might increase when the colder winter weather arrives,” Morning said.“At the moment they are roosting close to the public paths so they are giving some wonderful views.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK entering recession is 'disappointing but not entirely unexpected' news, says chancellor Jeremy HuntMoment yoga teacher arrested on suspicion of stabbing ex-police officer in cottageTikToker sparks outrage after eating Terry’s chocolate orange wrong
Comments / 0