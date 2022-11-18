ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch: Adult elephants react to birth of new baby in their herd

It has been nearly a decade, but adult elephants at Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust have welcomed in a new baby to their orphan-elephant herd. Elephants in that herd have shown that they've developed a tradition of mothers returning to their herd, or from the wild back to a stockade, to show off a new baby.
A Goat with Cyclops Eyes

© Jam Press Vid/Rare Shot News — The Mirror. This past Thursday in Sultanpur India, an unusual story has crowds of people rushing to see and worship a goat born with two eyes in a single socket.
Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?

What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman

Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman. Fishing is a pastime for many, including those that live in the Sunshine State. A unique fish you can only toss a line for in Florida is called Tarpon. These animals may reach a length of eight feet and a weight of 280 pounds.
WATCH: Falcon Flies Off With Kitten in Brutal Clip

Falcons are skilled aerial predators, hunting everything from small songbirds to rabbits and gophers. However, when presented with the opportunity, they will also nab some of our small human companions, including cats and dogs. The below clip sees the moment a tiny kitten finds itself in the lethal talons of a hunting falcon.
Watch a Crocodile Catch a Cheetah With Lightning Fast Strike

Is it even possible for one of the fastest creatures on earth to get taken down by one of the water’s most ferocious predators? This was true for an unfortunate cheetah cub that fell prey to a large crocodile during a live safari video. When Busani Mtshali found a...
This 3D printed cage stops your microphone cable from falling out of the Rode Wireless GO II Transmitter

Now, I have to admit, this isn’t a problem I’ve faced myself, but it is a problem I’ve seen a few other people mention, both in person and on social media. The Rode Wireless GO II is pretty much the standard by which others are judged when it comes to tiny wireless microphones. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best in every aspect, it just means they set the original standard because they’re the second generation of the first type.
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida Farm

Seeing a Gypsy Vanner horse trotting in a field is a sight that might give you pause. The horse is arguably beautiful, as many horses are, but the silky hair that covers their hooves and their powerful grace make them unique and striking. They're also a new, relatively rare breed. And you can see them right here in Florida. In fact, the farm where they live is a top attraction in Ocala.
This Warthog Has the Worst Wakeup Call From a Leopard

South Africa’s Lowveld region of Mpumalanga is home to the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, which is close to the Kruger National Park. The Sabi Sand Game Reserve, often known as Sabi Sand Wildtuin, is a collection of exclusive game reserves. The Sabie River, which forms the park’s southern boundary,...
Thousands of starlings take to sky creating stunning spectacle in Somerset

A wildlife photographer captured a stunning spectacle of thousands of starlings on the Somerset Levels.Robin Morrison went out at dawn and dusk on the coastal plain and wetland area to document the birds as they gather for the winter roost.“There are currently around 100,000 birds in the roost although this might increase when the colder winter weather arrives,” Morning said.“At the moment they are roosting close to the public paths so they are giving some wonderful views.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK entering recession is 'disappointing but not entirely unexpected' news, says chancellor Jeremy HuntMoment yoga teacher arrested on suspicion of stabbing ex-police officer in cottageTikToker sparks outrage after eating Terry’s chocolate orange wrong

