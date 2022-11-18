Read full article on original website
Related
Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars
The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
Help A West Michigan Family Have A Merry Christmas With These Two Charity Drives
The holiday season is all about giving. Sometimes we can only afford to effect the people around our closest circle. While others are blessed enough to be able to give above and beyond at the end of the year to help others. And it feels GREAT to do so!. So...
Michigan Hunting Numbers Are Down But There Is An Easy Solution
The number of Michigan hunters has been declining for 20 years. There are several reasons, but one solution could get more people back in the woods. The number of Michigan hunters in the woods had continued to grow year after year since licenses were created but that number began falling around 2002.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022
Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
Up North Away From Almost Everything: Eagle Harbor in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula
The Keweenaw Peninsula's village of Eagle Harbor seems like a serene spot, along the shores of Lake Superior...and it is. But in the 1870s when it was ruled by the lumberjacks, it was close to a madhouse. Almost every night after work, they'd head into town and get sloshed, start fights, kick & maim their fellow timbermen.....not pretty.
Grand Rapids, Detroit, And Flint Are The Most Rat Infested Cities In Michigan
Orkin pest control annually releases a list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the nation, and this year, if you're a Michigan resident, you may be living in one of them. What is the most rat-infested city in the country?. According to the annual survey from Orkin, the most...
I Am Not Sure Michigan’s Favorite Condiment Is One
I was having a discussion about Thanksgiving. Turkey and gravy is the traditional thing, but I am not traditional. Hot take, I am not a big fan of gravy. I like my Thanksgiving or any other turkey with honey mustard. I know that is probably not normal. I am anything but. Honey mustard is condiment. This led me to wonder what is Michigan's favorite condiment.
Not One But THREE New Taco John’s Set to Open in West Michigan Next Month
Back in February we told you that Grand Rapids would be getting a new place to celebrate Taco Tuesday - well we know when and where three new Taco John's will open in the area!. Taco John's Opening First Michigan Locations in Grand Rapids. Meritage Hospitality Group has signed a...
Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three
The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Here’s Where to Charge Your Electric Car for Free in West Michigan
As gas prices continue to relentlessly rise in West Michigan, it can feel like you're working hard just to put gas in your car to be able to drive to work. So, maybe you're considering the switch to an electric vehicle. Most of the major auto manufacturers offer at least...
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Comedian Mike Epps Set To Open Comedy Club In Michigan
If you do not know who Mike Epps is, you need to learn about this man immediately. The Friday Franchise (Ice Cube & Chris Tucker) Well, now that you are well acquainted with Mike Epps, there is exciting news. Mike Epps announced that he will be opening a multipurpose comedy...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0