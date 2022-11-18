ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars

The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022

Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

I Am Not Sure Michigan’s Favorite Condiment Is One

I was having a discussion about Thanksgiving. Turkey and gravy is the traditional thing, but I am not traditional. Hot take, I am not a big fan of gravy. I like my Thanksgiving or any other turkey with honey mustard. I know that is probably not normal. I am anything but. Honey mustard is condiment. This led me to wonder what is Michigan's favorite condiment.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three

The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Comedian Mike Epps Set To Open Comedy Club In Michigan

If you do not know who Mike Epps is, you need to learn about this man immediately. The Friday Franchise (Ice Cube & Chris Tucker) Well, now that you are well acquainted with Mike Epps, there is exciting news. Mike Epps announced that he will be opening a multipurpose comedy...
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy