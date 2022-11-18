Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
Rebound in oil, mining stocks lifts European shares
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Nov 22 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a recovery in commodity stocks after a rout in the previous session, with investors weighing mixed signals from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers on their stance on interest rates.
NASDAQ
POLL-India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.68%-7.73% band
MUMBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 149.63 billion Indian rupees ($1.83 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing between four years and 25 years. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.68%-7.73%...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
NASDAQ
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today
Shares of foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling today, down as much as 3.3%, before recovering to a 2.1% decline as of 1:52 p.m. ET. Taiwan Semi surged last week on the news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a sizable stake in the semiconductor foundry giant. So it's not that surprising to see some investors locking in short-term gains on Monday.
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drops on China, German PPI and oil swings
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.9% on Monday in the face of risk-off flows from dour Chinese COVID news , an unexpected German PPI tumble and hopes of an OPEC oil output increase . Safe-haven demand for the dollar was enhanced by slightly higher pricing of the...
NASDAQ
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
NASDAQ
5 ETFs Set to Soar on FIFA World Cup Betting Wave
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov 20, driving a craze for sports betting among investors to push up the stocks and ETFs in the sector higher. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the first men’s tournament since the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize sports betting in 2018.
