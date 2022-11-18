ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

No Bud for you: World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvGIl_0jFdZxGs00

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

Snoop Dogg launches accessory line for pets called Snoop Doggie Doggs

Budweiser’s parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company’s partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA’s commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

San Jose Earthquakes to host World Cup watch parties

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing. The first match was on Sunday at 8 a.m. with Ecuador defeating Qatar 2-0, and the United States will begin play Monday morning. Good news for South Bay soccer fans, the San Jose Earthquakes are hosting a watch party for every […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
KRON4 News

How to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

(KRON) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares how to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey as the holiday approaches. 14–16-pound Turkey Serves: 10-12 people Bine: 1 cup salt1 cup brown sugar2 oranges, quartered2 lemons, quartered6 sprigs of thyme4 sprigs rosemary2 gallons of ice water1 thawed turkey 14-16 lb. Directions: To make the brine solution, dissolve […]
AFP

US secretary of state hits out at FIFA LGBTQ armband ban

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called FIFA's ban on an armband promoting LGBTQ rights at the World Cup in Qatar "concerning". The armbands had been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in World Cup host Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
KRON4 News

2 Oakland men arrested after suspected fentanyl sales in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested in connection to narcotics sales, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Both suspects are Oakland residents linked to selling fentanyl in the county. After a months-long investigation, investigators were led to believe Jesus Samael Irias Gamaz, 26, was selling fentanyl in […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Father found, arrested for kidnapping 9-year-old daughter

El Cerrito, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Musk creates Twitter poll asking whether to reinstate Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Should former President Donald Trump be allowed back on Twitter? The app’s new CEO Elon Musk crowdsourced to answer that question Friday afternoon. Musk’s message was simple. He posted the words, “Reinstate former President Trump” with options for Twitter users to vote “yes” or “no.” Musk followed up his tweet with […]
KRON4 News

2 dead after multi-vehicle collision in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died following a multi-vehicle collision on Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, the California Highway Patrol told KRON4 on Friday. CHP Solano officers responded to the scene on reports of a collision involving three vehicles. Officers located two deceased individuals upon arrival. Both victims were in the same car. […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area airport named best in US: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thanksgiving is coming up, and many Americans are set to fly this week. As travelers will be going from airport to airport, most will say some airports are better than others. But which airport is the best? The answer is San Francisco International Airport, according to The Wall Street Journal. SFO […]
KRON4 News

Man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

(BCN) — A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Jeremy David Dosier, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 and admitted to possessing about 10 to 13 pounds of methamphetamine before law enforcement arrived at his residence. […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Stolen guns and narcotics lead to arrest in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Suisun City Police Department arrested four suspects Friday night on charges related to stolen firearms and narcotics, according to a social post from Suisun City PD. Officers responded to the 500 block of Erin Drive shortly before midnight on a report of suspicious activity, the social post […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Man taken to hospital after shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway. As of 7:30 p.m., there is no suspect identified or known motive in the shooting. No other […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy