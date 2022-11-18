ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KISS 106

Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’

By Ryan Reichard
KISS 106
KISS 106
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
KISS 106

Video Resurfaces of Grammy CEO Explaining How Artists Win Grammys

While hip-hop artists and fans debate over who should have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, a video has resurfaced starring Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. explaining how artists win Grammys. The video is from entertainment journalist and Twitter user @OleleSalvador who filmed Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of...
FLORIDA STATE
KISS 106

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT

After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
KISS 106

How Much Does Nick Cannon Pay in Child Support?

Nick Cannon has finally revealed just how much he pays in annual child support for his ever-growing brood of offspring. The 42-year-old rapper, comedian and TV host is known for his ridiculously large family, particularly for having more than 10 children with a number of different women. Now, Cannon has...
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy