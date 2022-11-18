Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing
Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed, When
We've finally learned where you will be able to first legally purchase marijuana across New York State. On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. "History" Made In New York State. “Today we make history by awarding the first Conditional Adult-Use...
Your 2022 guide to NYC travel this Thanksgiving
Heavy traffic moves along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. New York is expected to shatter Thanksgiving holiday travel records this year, so Gothamist spoke with Gridlock Sam for tips and tricks of the road. [ more › ]
How Record, Deadly Snow In New York State Impacts Hudson Valley
Record snow fell across Western New York, we have photos of the winter storm and how this snow compares to the Hudson Valley. The massive snowstorm in Western New York is finally finished. Snow began falling on Thursday and continued until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Finally...
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 must stunning hikes in New York State
New York State is filled with beautiful places to go for a hike all year round © Katie Dobies / Getty Images. Manhattan’s concrete jungle may get New York’s marquee treatment, but the state’s natural beauty lies outside of the five boroughs. Many regions of the Empire State have picturesque natural wonders, ideal for stunning and memorable hikes.
NY approves 1st recreational pot licenses — see where you can legally buy in NYC, LI
A year-and-a-half after legalizing cannabis in New York, the state’s Cannabis Control Board announced the approval of 36 licenses at a public hearing on Monday.
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in America
50 Top Pizza, an online guide from journalist Luciano Pignataro and Italian food experts Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, is known for its ranking of international pizzerias. Their global lists heavily favor New York, Italy, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo, Brazil for the best pizza in the world.
President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State
President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York." Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties. New York State Requests Help From Federal Government. If approved, the Emergency Declaration...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
According to This List, This is Some of the Best Beer in the Hudson Valley
Craft beer has exploded in popularity over the past decade, not only in New York, but the rest of the country. In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the country's retail beer market, according to Stacker. World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. New York state currently has the third most amount of breweries with 423 total breweries.
tourcounsel.com
Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)
This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
lawfem.com
Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City
A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
NBC New York
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun
New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
NY’s Best Reactions to Viral Photo of ‘The Worst’ Counterfeit
Sometimes you just gotta give points for creativity. A homemade New York State inspection sticker has gone viral for being "the worst attempt" at a counterfeit, and it's received some of the best reactions on the internet. Counterfeit Inspection Sticker Goes Viral in New York. "Troopers at SP Endwell were...
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0