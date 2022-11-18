ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing

Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!

Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 must stunning hikes in New York State

New York State is filled with beautiful places to go for a hike all year round © Katie Dobies / Getty Images. Manhattan’s concrete jungle may get New York’s marquee treatment, but the state’s natural beauty lies outside of the five boroughs. Many regions of the Empire State have picturesque natural wonders, ideal for stunning and memorable hikes.
105.7 The Hawk

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

According to This List, This is Some of the Best Beer in the Hudson Valley

Craft beer has exploded in popularity over the past decade, not only in New York, but the rest of the country. In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the country's retail beer market, according to Stacker. World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. New York state currently has the third most amount of breweries with 423 total breweries.
tourcounsel.com

Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)

This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lawfem.com

Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City

A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
NBC New York

See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
