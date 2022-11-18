Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York
Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-20-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UUMgXx. Rivalry week kicks off on Ohio State’s campus. Rivalry week kicks off on Ohio State’s campus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AwszgE. Police urge drivers to use caution...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Columbus
Columbus, Ohio is a bustling city with no shortage of bars and clubs to hit this New Year’s Eve. You can say goodbye to the old year and hello to the new one in style at countless parties and celebrations around town if you know where to look. If...
cwcolumbus.com
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
Delaware Gazette
Library card provides free experiences
Last month, the Columbus Museum of Art debuted “Wild Things Are Happening: The Art of Maurice Sendak,” a special exhibition featuring the work of “Where the Wild Things Are” artist and storyteller Maurice Sendak. According to the Columbus Museum of Art, the show is the first...
NBC4 Columbus
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first …. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-20-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-20-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UUMgXx. Rivalry...
Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor
Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit
The city of Columbus has announced plans to go back to the drawing board with new updates to the city’s zoning map after 70 years. City partners and officials attribute the long wait to bureaucracy and systemic racism and hope to involve the community in the process. In a presentation on Nov.10, the City of […] The post Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)
You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Columbus, Ohio
While Columbus doesn’t always get the love it deserves, Ohio‘s bustling capital city has a lot going for it. With its incredible parks system, world-class museums, and year-round festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Columbus!. When the weather is nice, Ohio’s residents flock to the...
Franklin County measles outbreak leaves parents with questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a measles outbreak spreading around some Franklin County daycares and schools, some parents of young children are frustrated by a lack of specific information. There are 19 confirmed cases of measles across as many as 12 day cares and schools in Franklin County, according to the county public health agency. […]
Columbus tunnel expected to help solve sewer, basement flooding issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting in January, a massive earth boring machine will begin churning 50- feet under the city to help build a storm water tunnel that the city is required to build as part of and Ohio EPA consent order. The LOT project, or Lower Olentangy River Tunnel,...
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
Clintonville Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits ready to start serving dinner
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Tee Jaye’s is open for dinner again in Clintonville. The historic Columbus restaurant brand opened Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits at 4560 N. High St. in the spring. That location, which replaces the one it operated for nearly 30 years a few blocks up the street, has been open […]
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
wosu.org
Columbus moving forward with affordable housing plans following bond package approval
Columbus city leaders are moving forward with plans for affordable housing projects after voters approved a $200 million bond package—part of the $1.5 billion bond package approved by voters earlier this month—although new details are slow to emerge. "It's an incredible sign from the voters of the City...
lara-mom.com
Start your holiday season off right with free tickets to Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights
Every year, we start our holiday season with a drive through everyone’s favorite holiday light show: Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights. E and I have been celebrating this fun annual tradition together for longer than our sweet Z has even been alive. Fantasy of Lights is located at...
New Ramen Restaurant Opening Soon In Downtown Delaware
Downtown Delaware’s options for dining are expanding soon. Fittingly, the next to arrive comes the day after Thanksgiving. In an announcement on social media, Yokai Ramen Bistro has announced that it will be opening its doors on Friday, November 25. The location of the new restaurant is 48 North...
NBC4 Columbus
Flurries with cold front, real chill for weekend in Columbus area
It has been a gray and cold day today with temps only pushing into the lower to middle 30s with wind chills remaining in the 20s through the day today. Expect cloudy skies tonight and temps falling back to the middle 20s and chills into the teens. A weak front...
