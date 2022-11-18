ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York

Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-20-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UUMgXx. Rivalry week kicks off on Ohio State’s campus. Rivalry week kicks off on Ohio State’s campus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AwszgE. Police urge drivers to use caution...
COLUMBUS, OH
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Columbus

Columbus, Ohio is a bustling city with no shortage of bars and clubs to hit this New Year’s Eve. You can say goodbye to the old year and hello to the new one in style at countless parties and celebrations around town if you know where to look. If...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Library card provides free experiences

Last month, the Columbus Museum of Art debuted “Wild Things Are Happening: The Art of Maurice Sendak,” a special exhibition featuring the work of “Where the Wild Things Are” artist and storyteller Maurice Sendak. According to the Columbus Museum of Art, the show is the first...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents

Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first …. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-20-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-20-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UUMgXx. Rivalry...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor

Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
BEXLEY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit

The city of Columbus has announced plans to go back to the drawing board with new updates to the city’s zoning map after 70 years. City partners and officials attribute the long wait to bureaucracy and systemic racism and hope to involve the community in the process. In a presentation on Nov.10, the City of […] The post Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)

You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
COLUMBUS, OH
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to do in Columbus, Ohio

While Columbus doesn’t always get the love it deserves, Ohio‘s bustling capital city has a lot going for it. With its incredible parks system, world-class museums, and year-round festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Columbus!. When the weather is nice, Ohio’s residents flock to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

New Ramen Restaurant Opening Soon In Downtown Delaware

Downtown Delaware’s options for dining are expanding soon. Fittingly, the next to arrive comes the day after Thanksgiving. In an announcement on social media, Yokai Ramen Bistro has announced that it will be opening its doors on Friday, November 25. The location of the new restaurant is 48 North...
DELAWARE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy