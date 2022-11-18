Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
What is TikTok’s viral ‘frog in my hand’ prank?
TikTok users are pranking their family and friends using an imaginary frog, flea, or other small creature in their hand, with the trend garnering millions of views. Everyone loves a good prank, and TikTok has seen a number of them go viral over the years, with people using anything from bizarre sounds to filters and effects in order to trick their family and friends, leading to hilarious results.
dexerto.com
What is TikTok’s viral ‘Who is she’ trend?
TikTokers are going viral by showing off their glow-ups using the ‘Who is she sound’ that’s blowing up on the app as part of a viral trend. Short-from video platform TikTok is home to countless different trends and challenges, with some of them inspired by the range of filters available on the app, and others by viral sounds and audios which take over For You Pages across the world.
dexerto.com
Couple’s grand wedding entrance ‘ruined’ by kids in viral TikTok
A couple’s big entrance at their wedding got ‘ruined’ by a group of running children in a viral TikTok posted by the bride. In a now-deleted clip, which amassed over 17 million views, the bride wrote “Thanks for the entry,” as she shared the incident on the short-form app.
dexerto.com
Forever 21 staff call the cops on TikToker for filming in store
A TikToker went viral for sharing his interaction with Forever 21 employees, after they called the cops on him and his friends for filming in the store. In a viral video, Jonathan Davis was told by a Forever 21 employee that if he’s “not gonna buy anything and [he’s] recording will [he] please leave the store.”
dexerto.com
Ludwig panics as Valkyrae & xQc force him toward a permanent Twitch tattoo
Ludwig’s promise to get a tattoo during his charity stream has meant the YouTube star will now be getting a Twitch logo permanently inked on his palm thanks to fellow content creator Valkyrae. On November 20, Ludwig held a 50-hour charity stream in a follow-up to his iconic Twitch...
"It Started When My Wife Was Pregnant, But Has Become A Mainstay In Our Kitchen": People Are Sharing The Food Combinations That Sound Totally Strange, But Somehow Taste Delicious Together
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
Comments / 0