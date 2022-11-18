ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FBI Launches Investigation Into Shanquella Robinson’s Mysterious Death

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: its.quella_ / Instagram

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved in the suspicious death of 25-year-old popular North Carolina braider, Shanquella Robinson, who mysteriously died while vacationing with friends in Mexico.

The federal agency has reportedly intervened on behalf of Shanquella’s parents, Salamondra and Bernard Robinson, who reported her death after Mexican authorities suggested there was no foul play but Shanquella’s autopsy report determined that she died from a broken neck and suffered severe spinal cord injuries, according to BET.com .

We previously reported that the 25 year old stylist was vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month to celebrate a birthday. The group of seven friends left from Charlotte, North Carolina and one day into the trip – Shanquella mysteriously died.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Salamondra, Shanquella’s mother explained in a report. “They couldn’t get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories. No one told the same story, so I never believed them anyway.”

A now-viral video has circulated across social media of another woman on the trip, Daejhanae Jackson, as she was viciously beating Shanquella while a male voice egged the violence on, which has raised questions among the Robinson family and many social media users into what exactly happened to Shanquella.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Shanquella Robinson.

