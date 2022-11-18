ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Bryce Young overtakes C.J. Stroud in latest ESPN NFL Draft position rankings

By Andy Backstrom
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTsO5_0jFdKSZK00
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud leads the nation with 34 touchdown passes this season. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Bryce Young overtakes C.J. Stroud in latest ESPN NFL Draft position rankings

There was a shakeup at the top of ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay’s position rankings this week. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud swapped places with Alabama’s Bryce Young, dropping to No. 2 among all draft-eligible signal callers. Here’s McShay’s explanation for Young to be QB1, via ESPN:

“While he is a pocket passer first, he has the mobility to generate more production with his feet — and his ability to extend plays and create is the biggest reason he has jumped ahead of C.J. Stroud this season.”

Stroud leads the country with 34 touchdown passes in 2022. He also has a higher Total QBR (90.8 vs. 83.0) than Young and approximately 300 more passing yards than the Alabama quarterback. Young, however, has seven fewer turnover-worthy plays than Stroud, per PFF.

Gene Smith says he’d be OK with playing CFP game in Ohio Stadium

Earlier this year, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said that when the College Football Playoff moves to a 12-team playoff — a change it’s expected to make by no later than 2026 — he preferred if the Buckeyes played any home playoff games in Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts’ dome that hosts the Big Ten Championship. Smith’s primary reasoning at the time was based on the potential inclement winter weather in Columbus.

He dialed back that statement this week, telling The Columbus Dispatch that he’d be fine with a CFP home game at the Horseshoe.

“When you look back at the (mid-December) weather over the last 10 years, it’s not that bad,” Smith told the Dispatch this week.

LB Tommy Eichenberg named semifinalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was recognized as a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is given annually to college football’s IMPACT player of the year on the defensive side of the ball. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The award takes into account athletic achievement as well as personal character.

Eichenberg has emerged as a leader for a much-improved Buckeyes defense. He’s certainly taken the Big Ten, and the FBS as a whole, by notice. The fourth-year Cleveland native is third among all linebackers this season in PFF run defense grade (90.7) and first in defensive stops (53). Eichenberg has shattered his career high with 92 total tackles, including 57 solos. He also has 2.5 sacks.

What’s the weather looking like for The Game?

Low of 28º, high of 42º, mostly cloudy skies, 24% chance of rain, winds 10-15 mph

Counting down

Buckeyes vs. Maryland: 1 day

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 8 days

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 21, TE Duce Robinson

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 21 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle five-star tight end Duce Robinson. He is a new five-star in the On300 and rose from a previous ranking of No. 31.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum says Notre Dame, Pac-12 Championship could hurt USC's playoff chances

The turnaround of USC football continues to be one of the most impressive stories in college football this season, as Lincoln Riley has the Trojans locking up a Pac-12 Championship game spot and still fighting for a playoff spot. On SportsCenter on Sunday morning, ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum credited USC for its 48-45 win over rival UCLA, but said he sees an upcoming bumpy path for the Trojans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, QB Malachi Nelson

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 19 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson. He rose from a previous ranking of No. 21.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 4, EDGE Damon Wilson

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

Miami (Fla.) Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins has committed to Auburn. Jenkins announced his decision on Saturday after leading Miami Central to a 34-30 playoff win over Northwestern Friday night. Jenkins had been committed to Florida International since July. “I love it at Auburn, man,” Jenkins told Auburn Live. “The fans,...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 20, DL Daevin Hobbs

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 20 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Concord (N.C.) Jay M. Robinson defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. He rose from a previous ranking of No. 24.
On3.com

ESPN College GameDay: Kirk Herbstreit provides update on Lee Corso for Week 12

After missing the last three weeks, a College GameDay staple is returning to the set. Lee Corso is back. Corso is making his return after a three-week absence for health-related reasons, Kirk Herbstreit announced Saturday morning. But as GameDay headed to Montana for the fierce Montana vs. Montana State rivalry, he’s braving the cold to re-join his co-hosts.
BOZEMAN, MT
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Notre Dame, faltering late in the season and the Pac-12 title game

How many Notre Dames have there been this season? There were the Irish who lost gamely at Ohio State, who lost inexplicably to Marshall, who got over the hump by winning at North Carolina and then beating BYU, who returned to the other side of the hump with a loss to Stanford, and the Irish who take a five-game winning streak, including routs of No. 4 Clemson and the 44-0 steamrolling of Boston College, into Los Angeles on Saturday to play USC. Notre Dame’s maturation can be seen in turnover margin (minus-6 during the 3-3 start, plus-6 during the five-game winning streak) and on the scoreboard (23.7 points per game in the first half of the season, 39.0 points per game in the second). The Irish will need that offense against Caleb Williams & Co. Odds are the Irish will have it – four of the past five Trojans opponents have scored at least 35 points.
COLORADO STATE
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 6, OT Jven Williams

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 6 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle and Penn State commit Jven Williams. Williams...
On3.com

South Carolina fans create intimidating atmosphere at Williams-Brice Stadium

The energy was electric at Williams-Brice Stadium. No. 24 South Carolina was less than five minutes away from taking down No. 6 Georgia in an early September game. “We felt like going into the game, it was a game we could win if we played well,” former quarterback Perry Orth said. “It was a game we needed to win after getting our butts whooped versus Texas A&M a couple of weeks prior.”
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy