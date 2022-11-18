Scarlet Sunrise: Bryce Young overtakes C.J. Stroud in latest ESPN NFL Draft position rankings

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud leads the nation with 34 touchdown passes this season. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

Bryce Young overtakes C.J. Stroud in latest ESPN NFL Draft position rankings

There was a shakeup at the top of ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay’s position rankings this week. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud swapped places with Alabama’s Bryce Young, dropping to No. 2 among all draft-eligible signal callers. Here’s McShay’s explanation for Young to be QB1, via ESPN:

“While he is a pocket passer first, he has the mobility to generate more production with his feet — and his ability to extend plays and create is the biggest reason he has jumped ahead of C.J. Stroud this season.”

Stroud leads the country with 34 touchdown passes in 2022. He also has a higher Total QBR (90.8 vs. 83.0) than Young and approximately 300 more passing yards than the Alabama quarterback. Young, however, has seven fewer turnover-worthy plays than Stroud, per PFF.

Gene Smith says he’d be OK with playing CFP game in Ohio Stadium

Earlier this year, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said that when the College Football Playoff moves to a 12-team playoff — a change it’s expected to make by no later than 2026 — he preferred if the Buckeyes played any home playoff games in Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts’ dome that hosts the Big Ten Championship. Smith’s primary reasoning at the time was based on the potential inclement winter weather in Columbus.

He dialed back that statement this week, telling The Columbus Dispatch that he’d be fine with a CFP home game at the Horseshoe.

“When you look back at the (mid-December) weather over the last 10 years, it’s not that bad,” Smith told the Dispatch this week.

LB Tommy Eichenberg named semifinalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was recognized as a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is given annually to college football’s IMPACT player of the year on the defensive side of the ball. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The award takes into account athletic achievement as well as personal character.

Eichenberg has emerged as a leader for a much-improved Buckeyes defense. He’s certainly taken the Big Ten, and the FBS as a whole, by notice. The fourth-year Cleveland native is third among all linebackers this season in PFF run defense grade (90.7) and first in defensive stops (53). Eichenberg has shattered his career high with 92 total tackles, including 57 solos. He also has 2.5 sacks.

What’s the weather looking like for The Game?

Low of 28º, high of 42º, mostly cloudy skies, 24% chance of rain, winds 10-15 mph

Counting down

Buckeyes vs. Maryland: 1 day

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 8 days

