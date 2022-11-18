Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Far Right Is Already Attacking the Club Q Hero
Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter inside LGBTQ Club Q in Colorado Springs, is currently receiving a torrent of hate and harassment from far-right extremists. The far-right has is calling Fierro a “groomer” and a “f*ggot,” while questioning his sexuality for being at the Club...
FOX43.com
Chocolate or Chip? Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party's better-than-expected performance in this month's midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified,” Biden...
Kanye West was seen at Trump's Mar-a-Lago with a white nationalist live-streamer who marched in Charlottesville: report
Fuentes is a prominent white nationalist pundit and is known for organizing an alt-right group called the "Groyper Army."
FOX43.com
Yes, the Biden administration is extending the student loan payment pause
When President Joe Biden’s administration initially announced its plan for widespread student loan forgiveness in August, it also said the current pause on loan repayments would be the last and that payments would restart in January 2023. But student debt relief is currently on hold as court orders block...
FOX43.com
No evidence to support FTX laundering Ukraine aid money to Democrats
Crypto exchange FTX did help with a fundraising site for Ukraine. But there’s no evidence it laundered U.S. aid money back to Democratic lawmakers.
GOP's Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska Senate race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has won reelection, defeating Donald Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski beat Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 ranked choice election. The results were announced Wednesday, when elections officials tabulated the ranked choice results after neither candidate won more than 50% of first-choice votes. Murkowski wound up with 54% of the vote after ranked choice voting, picking up a majority of the votes cast for Democrat Pat Chesbro after she was eliminated. “I am honored that Alaskans — of all regions, backgrounds and party affiliations — have once again granted me their confidence to continue working with them and on their behalf in the U.S. Senate,” Murkowski said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the important work ahead of us.” Tshibaka in a statement posted on her website congratulated Murkowski but took fault with ranked choice voting.
BTS star to begin S. Korea military service next month: report
The oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS will begin his military service on December 13, becoming the first in the band to enlist, local media reported Thursday. Their agency announced last month that band members would carry out their mandatory military service, starting with Jin.
